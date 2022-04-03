'This is a sickness': Sacramento Mayor Steinberg speaks out after mass shooting

Following the deadly mass shooting in Sacramento Sunday morning, Mayor Darrell Steinberg has spoken out, condemning gun violence in America.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

"This morning our city has a broken heart. This is a senseless and unacceptable tragedy," he began his speech during a press conference with other Sacramento leaders. "Thoughts and prayers of course are appropriate, but thoughts and prayers are not nearly enough. We must do more as a city, as a state and as a nation."

Six people have died and 12 are injured after a shooting occurred at around 2 a.m. in downtown Sacramento. According to police, officers were patrolling near 10th and K streets, two blocks from the Capitol, when they heard gunfire and rushed to the scene. They found a large crowd gathered and six people dead in the street.

"This senseless epidemic of gun violence must be addressed. How many unending tragedies does it take before we begin to cure the sickness in this country?" Steinberg asked. "Let us be honest, this is a sickness."

He said that he and fellow leaders were not there to comment on the investigation, leaving that up to the Sacramento Police Department, which may be available for a news conference in the next few hours.

The identities of the victims and any suspects have not yet been released, but regardless, Steinberg said this is another call to action to invest more in youth and prevention. "That's ultimately our answer to so much of what plagues us," he stated.

Authorities have urged witnesses or anyone with information about the shooting to alert authorities through a Sacramento Police Department Community Evidence Portal QR code posted to their social media accounts.

The conditions of the ten people injured in the gunfire is currently unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

LISTEN to KCBS Radio

FAVORITE KCBS Radio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram