ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

'This is a sickness': Sacramento Mayor Steinberg speaks out after mass shooting

By Edie Frederick
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JFTeB_0eyFjILz00

Following the deadly mass shooting in Sacramento Sunday morning, Mayor Darrell Steinberg has spoken out, condemning gun violence in America.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

"This morning our city has a broken heart. This is a senseless and unacceptable tragedy," he began his speech during a press conference with other Sacramento leaders. "Thoughts and prayers of course are appropriate, but thoughts and prayers are not nearly enough. We must do more as a city, as a state and as a nation."

Six people have died and 12 are injured after a shooting occurred at around 2 a.m. in downtown Sacramento. According to police, officers were patrolling near 10th and K streets, two blocks from the Capitol, when they heard gunfire and rushed to the scene. They found a large crowd gathered and six people dead in the street.

"This senseless epidemic of gun violence must be addressed. How many unending tragedies does it take before we begin to cure the sickness in this country?" Steinberg asked. "Let us be honest, this is a sickness."

He said that he and fellow leaders were not there to comment on the investigation, leaving that up to the Sacramento Police Department, which may be available for a news conference in the next few hours.

The identities of the victims and any suspects have not yet been released, but regardless, Steinberg said this is another call to action to invest more in youth and prevention. "That's ultimately our answer to so much of what plagues us," he stated.

Authorities have urged witnesses or anyone with information about the shooting to alert authorities through a Sacramento Police Department Community Evidence Portal QR code posted to their social media accounts.

The conditions of the ten people injured in the gunfire is currently unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

LISTEN to KCBS Radio
FAVORITE KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio

11K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Related
CBS Sacramento

Oakland Girl, 16, Dies After Shooting At Midtown Sacramento Residence

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old girl from Oakland was found fatally shot at a Midtown Sacramento residence last week. Sacramento police say, back on March 17, officers were called to investigate a report of a person shot at a residence along the 2100 block of L Street. Officers found a teenage girl had been shot at least once. Life-saving measures were started immediately, but police say the girl was soon pronounced dead at the scene. A firearm was found at the scene, but it’s unclear exactly what led up to the girl being shot. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has identified the girl as 16-year-old Oakland resident Marcella Garcia. Detectives with the Sacramento Police Department Homicide Unit have now taken over the investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KION News Channel 5/46

All 6 victims killed in the Sacramento mass shooting are identified as police hunt for suspects

By Susannah Cullinane, Holly Yan and Stella Chan, CNN Police are scrambling to find the assailants who opened fire in the California capital Sunday, killing six people and injuring 12 others. On Monday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified all six victims who died: — Johntaya Alexander, 21 — Melinda Davis, 57 — Sergio Harris, The post All 6 victims killed in the Sacramento mass shooting are identified as police hunt for suspects appeared first on KION546.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Independent

Police arrest 26-year-old man over Sacramento mass shooting that killed six and wounded 12

Sacramento police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with the mass shooting in the city that killed six people and wounded 12 others.Dandre Martin was taken into custody and booked on charges of assault with a firearm and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, said Police Chief Kathy Lester.“Right now that’s really all we’re able to share about him. As you know this is a complex investigation and we’re looking for multiple suspects and so we’re currently working to identify what his role was the night of the shooting,” she told KCRA3.Authorities said that Sacramento...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Steinberg
FOX8 News

Greensboro pastor, business owner speaks out after arrest

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A mistake is what Greensboro pastor and business owner Anthony Knotts said lead him to a jail cell for almost two weeks.   “My birth certificate doesn’t have my title. My birth certificate has my name, and I have to remember that. I made a mistake,” said Pastor Anthony Knotts. Knotts, the owner […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mayor#Kcbs Radio#Mayor Steinberg
KTBS

Texarkana mothers speak out after losing sons to gun violence

TEXARKANA, Texas - A group of Texarkana mothers are calling for an end to gun violence after their sons were killed in a shooting late last year. Rickalon Young and DeAngelo handy were killed and another 17-year old teenager was wounded during a shooting at the Oaks at Rosehill Apartments.
TEXARKANA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
KESQ

Activists Speak Out A Year After Deadly Shootings Targeted Asian Americans

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — South Florida activists are speaking out on the one-year anniversary of a deadly shooting rampage by a lone gunman that took the lives of eight people at three Atlanta-area spas. Most of the victims were Asian-American women. Those activists are also expressing concerns amid a...
MIAMI, FL
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy