Southwest Side shooting leaves 2 critical; gunman killed by police after firing at officers: CPD

A man was shot and killed by police on Chicago's Southwest Side Sunday after critically wounding two people and firing at officers, according to officials.

Now, there are at least two separate investigations into this one shooting:

One focused on what may have led to these shootings and another by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability as they look into police use of force after the suspect was killed by officers trying to de-escalate the situation.

The incident began about 1:15 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Ford City Drive after initial reports a man shot and injured one person at an apartment complex near the Ford City Mall, according to Chicago police.

A 48-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the neck and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, police added.

"It's very sad, a very sad situation that it has to come, it has to come to that," said neighbor Link Seabrooks.

When police arrived, the offender fired shots at the police, but did not strike any officers.

The offender then barricaded himself inside a residence and SWAT was called to the scene, officials said.

Police said they attempted negotiations and de-escalation in what officials are calling a hostage situation, before officers returned fire, striking the gunman.

"It's obviously very disturbing when shots have to be fired," Seabrook said.

The gunman was taken into custody and transported to Christ Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

One weapon was recovered from the scene.

A 78-year-old man was also found at the scene with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, which police said came from the gunman. He was also transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

Police have not said if or what the relationship was between the two victims and the alleged shooter.

Officials said current specifics regarding the incident, including the comprehensive use of force investigation, are being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. The officer(s) involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.