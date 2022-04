The final four episodes of the indie docuseries "Road to Legacy" have been released on TaiwanPlus, a recently launched global English-language video streaming platform. At a time when many voices in the Asia-Pacific region is being silenced, TaiwanPlus aims to leverage Taiwan's vibrant democracy and freedom of speech to bring unique stories and news from the region to the world, which is one of the platform's key missions.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO