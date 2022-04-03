ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Alt.Latino's spring playlist explores music from Angola, Brazil, Cuba and more

By Felix Contreras
kgou.org
 2 days ago

It's spring, when our thoughts turn to blooming flowers and young love and, yes, Alt.Latino's spring new music mix. And, yes, you're going to love it. NPR Music's Felix Contreras is the host of the Alt.Latino podcast and a good friend of this program. Happy spring, Felix. FELIX CONTRERAS,...

www.kgou.org

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Rio pop star Anitta becomes first Brazilian to top Spotify's global chart

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Rio de Janeiro pop star Anitta on Friday became the first Brazilian to top Spotify’s daily global chart with her song “Envolver.”. The song rose to No. 1 on the daily global top 50 chart after an online campaign by the singer and other Brazilian celebrities. “Envolver” had 6.4 million streams on Friday and 71.6 million since its release in November.
WORLD
NME

Lorde debuts ‘Solar Power’ songs live as she kicks off 2022 world tour

Lorde has showcased several songs from her new album ‘Solar Power’ as she kicked off her 2022 world tour in Nashville. The New Zealand singer-songwriter premiered a number of tracks from her third studio LP at the Grand Ole Opry House including opener ‘The Path’, ‘Mood Ring’, ‘Hold No Grudge’ and ‘Oceanic Feeling’. You can view footage and pictures below.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Doja Cat Performs In Brazil After Saying She’s ‘Quitting’ Music & Rocks Daisy Dukes

Rocking Sao Paulo! Doja Cat sizzled in daisy dukes and a crop top as she performed in Brazil after saying she’s quitting music. Doja Cat took the stage at Lollapalooza Brazil after saying she’s “quitting” music. The 26-year-old was having a purple moment as she headlined her set in Sao Paulo on March 26, rocking a pair of black daisy duke shorts with a purple lamé pair of underwear over. She paired the denim cutoffs with a matching plunging crop top and purple ankle boots, keeping the theme going with her dramatic eye makeup and hair streaks.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayesha Rascoe
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
EW.com

Daddy Yankee announces plans to retire

Daddy Yankee fans will have one final chance to catch the King of Reggaetón on tour before he hangs up his mic. In a video posted his website on Sunday night, the reggaetonero announced his plans to retire from music. But before he bids music goodbye, he's releasing one more album — Legendaddy, and launching a tour that will kick off on Aug. 10 in Portland, Oregon.
MUSIC
The Boot

New Book ‘Queer Country’ Delves Into Identity, Meaning and Representation in the Genre

The flash of inspiration came in a bookstore. When Shana Goldin-Perschbacher saw Girlyman -- made famous by their prominence in the soundtrack of LGBTQ+ classic But I’m a Cheerleader -- perform at a local bookstore in Virginia, she knew there was something there: something about the intersection between LGBTQ+ identity and country music. She transformed that inspiration into her new book Queer Country, published by University of Illinois Press and available on March 22.
VIRGINIA STATE
Reason.com

The Decomposition of Cuba's Communist Regime

A massive protest movement broke out in Cuba on July 11, 2021. Food, medicine, and electricity shortages exacerbated by the COVID pandemic were pushing an already desperate, oppressed, and impoverished nation to the brink of rebellion. Demonstrators used the internet—which has only been legally available in the country since 2018—to...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr Music#Music Industry#Electronic Music#Non English#Zzk#Brazilian
XXL Mag

Cardi B Deletes Her Twitter After Putting Her Fan Base on Blast for Criticizing Her for Not Attending the Grammys

Cardi B deleted her Twitter account today after she put her fan base on blast after they started criticizing her for not attending the 2022 Grammy Awards. On Sunday night (April 3), Bardi, who was nominated for Best Rap Performance for “Up,” jumped on her Twitter account to respond to fans who were upset that the Bronx, N.Y. rapper didn’t attend the awards ceremony. Apparently, her fan base accused Bardi of teasing them with an alleged appearance at the annual awards show.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Universal Follows Sony and Warner in Waiving Unrecouped Advances for Some Legacy Artists

Universal Music Group has followed Sony Music and Warner in announcing a program for certain legacy artists to receive royalties without having recouped their advance payments, Billboard reports. Unveiling the plan in its environmental, social and governance report yesterday (March 31), Universal, the world’s largest music company, became the last of the big three label groups to propose such a scheme. Eligible artists will receive royalties backdated to the start of 2022, but Universal did not explain who would qualify or why.
ENTERTAINMENT
York News-Times

Cuba tourism suffers from absence of Russian tourists

The turquoise and white sand beaches of Varadero which until recently received a significant number of Russian tourists now look quite empty. On a recent morning, while the sun was rising, a small group of tourists could be seen sunbathing. But the marina that generally attracts tourists was absent from large crowds. Yirianny Lara, who runs a souvenir store, lamented the decline of tourists. "Everything is very nice as you can see, but the little Russian tourism that we had when we were recovering is gone, because the war in Ukraine came and we are back in decline." Just as Cuba tries to recover its vital tourism industry after two years of drastic falls, product of an absence of United States visitors as a result of the tightening of sanctions imposed by former President Donald Trump and the restrictions on coronavirus, the island's tourism now suffers a new blow: the absence of Russian visitors that gave oxygen to touristic activity in the last two years. Thousands of Russian travelers had to cut their holidays in Varadero and other areas and return on special flights days after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The European Union, Canada and the United States closed the airspace to Russian commercial flights, among other financial sanctions, as punishment for the attack.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
The Guardian

Weatherwatch: Cuba’s two distinct seasons

The island of Cuba is the largest in the Caribbean. It is situated between the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean, directly south of Florida and east of Mexico’s Yucatán peninsula. At roughly 22 degrees north of the equator, the island has a tropical climate, with two distinct seasons: dry and pleasantly warm between late November and the middle of April – the best time to visit – and warm, wet and humid from the end of April to the beginning of November.
ENVIRONMENT
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Black Dog: Being A Teacher’ On Netflix, A Heart-Warming Series About A Young Teacher In South Korea’s Complex School System

Teaching is a noble profession, and that’s true pretty much everywhere in the world. But if you think it’s tough being a teacher here in the U.S., imagine being a teacher in a country where positions are hard to come by and you have to work your way up from a part-time gig with no benefits. A 2019 K-drama shows one young woman’s journey to honor one of her teachers by forging her own career in education.
EDUCATION
Robb Report

The US Just Seized a $90 Million Superyacht Owned by Russian Oligarch Viktor Vekselberg

Click here to read the full article. Another day, another superyacht confiscated on the high seas. US authorities seized a luxurious $90 million vessel owned by Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg on Monday, as part of wide-ranging Western sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. The 255-footer in question, which goes by the name of Tango, was docked at the Marina Real in the port of Palma de Mallorca in Spain’s Balearic Islands. Spanish authorities executed a court order placing a freeze on the vessel after the US Department of Justice obtained a seizure warrant seeking forfeiture due to Vekselberg’s alleged US...
POLITICS
thesource.com

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” And “Starboy” Certified Diamond By RIAA

Today, The Weekend released the music video for “Out Of Time”, the latest single from his critically acclaimed album DAWN FM. The video was directed by Cliqua and features appearances from Jim Carrey, who is also on the song, as well as South Korean model and actress HoYeon Jung. The Weeknd also saw his previous singles “Blinding Lights” and “Starboy” became certified by the RIAA. With these certifications, The Weeknd becomes only the sixth solo artist to reach 3 diamond digital single awards.
MUSIC
TheConversationCanada

Failure to include Black communities in health policy public engagement perpetuates health disparities

It is time for us to accept that policy failure and lack of community engagement in policy decision-making go hand-in-hand. The fact that the communities with the worst health outcomes are also the communities least likely to be meaningfully engaged in health policy decision-making should not be a surprise. As it stands, a growing body of evidence suggests that while many decision-making bodies proclaim publicly that they want input from racialized and other marginalized communities, many institutions are not willing to listen to, accept or integrate what those communities have to say. Broad systemic problems caused by longstanding exclusion and privilege are...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy