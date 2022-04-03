ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The aftermath of Will Smith's slap illuminates the links of Black Hollywood

By Aisha Harris
 2 days ago

We all know by now what happened at last week's Academy Awards ceremony. In the minutes after the smack, the audience seemed to be in shock, but two Black actors sprung to Will Smith's side - Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry. That got us to thinking about that small, elite circle...

Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Will Smith won’t be ‘permanently canceled’ by Hollywood but his brand is ‘forever tarnished,’ experts say

Will Smith and Chris Rock – along with the rest of the world – are still reeling in the aftermath of Smith’s viral smacking of Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. Such was a moment that left millions of viewers stunned, embarrassed, confused – and heartbroken, especially considering to many, both men are beloved throughout the world for their careers and personalities as well as for what each has contributed to the art of showbiz.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Fox News

Minnie Driver says Chris Rock ‘was abandoned by producers and The Academy’ after Will Smith slapped him

Minnie Driver has called out the Academy for its lack of action after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday. "Got a letter from @TheAcademy today addressing members about the events on Sunday and how they are proceeding," the actress tweeted. "No explanation of why no one stepped in to assist Chris Rock in the aftermath; why he was abandoned by producers and The Academy, and expected to just carry on."
CELEBRITIES
#Npr
thebrag.com

Netflix is allegedly backing out of a Will Smith project after the Oscars Slap

Netflix has reportedly put a Will Smith project on the back burner in light of the actor slapping Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars. Even if you didn’t watch the Oscars this year, you know exactly what happened there – Will Smith slapped Chris Rock following the latter’s joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia. Amidst the controversy following the incident, Netflix has decided to put a Will Smith project on the back burner.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Denzel Washington on Will Smith Oscars Slap: ‘The Devil Got Ahold of That Circumstance’

Click here to read the full article. Denzel Washington, who huddled with Will Smith moments after the King Richard actor slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, talked about the incident publicly for the first time Saturday. Speaking to author and bishop T.D. Jakes at a leadership summit, Washington said that he joined Smith in prayer soon after the instantly infamous incident, Variety reports; Smith himself said during his acceptance speech for Best Actor — which Washington was also nominated for — that Washington pulled him aside and said, “At your highest moment, be careful — that’s when the devil comes...
CELEBRITIES
The Atlantic

The Unreality of Will Smith’s Oscars Slap

“Art imitates life,” Will Smith said in his acceptance speech last night after winning the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in King Richard, a movie in which Smith plays a brilliant, irascible patriarch and a savvy showman. Smith wept as he spoke, and alluded to his personal struggles. He joked about his mother not wanting to attend the ceremony because she planned to watch with her knitting friends back in Philadelphia. “This is a beautiful moment,” he said. It would have been, if not for one thing: A little earlier during the Oscars broadcast, Smith had stalked onstage and slapped the comedian Chris Rock in front of millions of people, after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife’s shorn head. (Jada Pinkett Smith has spoken openly about her alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss.) “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth,” Smith then shouted, twice, while a visibly stunned Rock tried to process what was happening.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

‘The View’ Weighs In on Consequences for Will Smith’s Oscars Slap: “Harvey Weinstein Still Has His Oscars”

The question of whether the Motion Picture Academy will punish Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at this year’s ceremonies was hotly debated on today’s episode of The View. As Sunny Hostin and guest host Tara Setmayer discussed Smith’s outburst, Setmayer echoed comments that Hostin made on yesterday’s show, stating that if this was a school, such behavior would get you suspended.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Will Smith Decides Own Fate With Academy After Oscars Slap Controversy

Will Smith has taken personal steps to address his actions during the Oscars a week prior, choosing to resign from The Academy in light of the body's disciplinary hearing. Smith walked away from the awards ceremony with the Best Actor statue, but all anybody has been able to talk about is when he slapped Chris Rock over a joke at his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's expense.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Jim Carrey Says He’s ‘Fairly Serious’ About Retiring from Acting: ‘I Really Like My Quiet Life’

Click here to read the full article. After a 40-year career in Hollywood, comedy legend Jim Carrey is “fairly serious” about retiring soon. While promoting “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” Carrey revealed to Access Hollywood that he is looking for a break. “Well, I’m retiring,” Carrey said. “Yeah, probably. I’m being fairly serious.” The “Ace Ventura” star added that there are certain stipulations: “It depends, if the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road,” Carrey said, “but I’m taking...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Bad Boys 4' Reportedly 'Paused' Due to Will Smith Oscars Slap

Will Smith's film slate is slimming down as more and more studios reconsider their upcoming project with the actor. Smith made headlines last week when he interrupted the Oscars to slap presenter Chris Rock on live TV and scream obscenities at him. On Saturday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that several movies in development with Smith are pausing, including the untitled Bad Boys for Life sequel, Bad Boys 4.
MOVIES

