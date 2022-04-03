20 Chaotic Celebrity Couples From The Early Aughts We Tried Desperately To Forget

You’ve probably come across a couple before and thought, “Is it just me, or do they look alike?” Apparently, it’s a trend and there’s even a name for it. The term “dopplebanging” is a twist on the term doppelgänger, which is German for a lookalike. The newer term, “dopplebanging,” originated from the queer community and refers to when a person dates someone who looks similar to them. There’s been controversy over whether it invalidates queer love by suggesting that people aren’t queer, and that they’re just into dating themselves. However, the accidental trend isn’t exclusive to queer couples — it’s common amongst quite a few straight couples too.

