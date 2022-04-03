ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
20 Chaotic Celebrity Couples From The Early Aughts We Tried Desperately To Forget

By Angela Andaloro
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g9A1l_0eyFLPDI00

There was A LOT going on in the world in the early 2000s. The world was in major flux, and culturally, we were in a really weird moment.

Great Big Story / Via giphy.com

Weird energy and weird vibes bring forth weird couples. Some of these pairings from the early aughts show you just how totally strange of a time it was.

CBC / Via giphy.com

1. Matt Damon and Winona Ryder were set up by Gwyneth Paltrow in 1998. The two made it into the new millennium but called it quits in spring 2000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v5hR5_0eyFLPDI00
Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

2. Topher Grace and Anne Hathaway were both in the early days of their careers when they got together in 1999. They called it quits in the summer of 2001.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rQANA_0eyFLPDI00
J. P. Aussenard / WireImage / Getty Images

3. In 1999, Salma Hayek and Edward Norton were set up (allegedly by their chiropractor!). They dated for four years, until 2003.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BbSdF_0eyFLPDI00
Jean-paul Aussenard / WireImage / Getty Images

4. Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton met in 1999, and got married in 2000...while he was engaged to Laura Dern.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XNr0P_0eyFLPDI00

There were vials of blood and matching tattoos and, in 2003, a divorce over their differing personalities.

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

5. Drew Barrymore and Tom Green met on the set of Charlie's Angels in 2000 and fell for each other. No one understood their dynamic, but that didn't stop them from tying the knot in 2001. Sadly, it only lasted nine months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43hE5Y_0eyFLPDI00
Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

6. Carson Daly and Tara Reid met during MTV Spring Break in 2000 and got engaged that fall, but they never made it to the altar. The relationship ended in the summer of 2001.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UP7Tb_0eyFLPDI00
Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

7. Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen met in 2000 and started dating the next year when she did a guest spot on Spin City . They got married in 2002 and went through some ups and downs as they welcomed two girls, Sam and Lola.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qkv4M_0eyFLPDI00

They divorced in spring 2006.

Walter Mcbride / Corbis via Getty Images

8. Wilmer Valderrama and Mandy Moore were an item from 2000 to 2002, but Wilmer did a lot of interesting dating in the '00s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XoXCJ_0eyFLPDI00
L. Cohen / WireImage / Getty Images

9. Sandra Bullock and Ryan Gosling dated after filming Murder by Numbers together in 2002. They called it quits after nearly two years together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mp1UG_0eyFLPDI00
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Sygma via Getty Images

10. Janet Jackson and Matthew McConaughey dated briefly in 2002...according to her. He says they were just friends .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ysg3l_0eyFLPDI00
Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

11. Megan Fox dated 7th Heaven star David Gallagher from 2002 to 2003. He was allegedly her first love .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RsWkH_0eyFLPDI00
Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

12. Macaulay Culkin and Mila Kunis's eight-year relationship began in 2002. The couple struggled for privacy due to the rabid nature of Macaulay's early career fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dd0nX_0eyFLPDI00
Ray Mickshaw / WireImage / Getty Images

13. Ryan Reynolds and Alanis Morissette were a match made in Canadian heaven that got started in 2002. They even almost got married but called it quits in 2007.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D2FHU_0eyFLPDI00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

14. That very same timeline saw Jared Leto and Cameron Diaz get together, get engaged , and call it quits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nls3e_0eyFLPDI00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

15. Flavor Flav and Brigitte Nielsen met on The Surreal Life in 2003 and ended up together . They landed their own spinoff, Strange Love , and it ended with them ending in 2005.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Dppd_0eyFLPDI00
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

16. Christopher Knight and model Adrianne Curry also ended up with a Surreal Life spinoff, My Fair Brady . They were together from 2004 to 2011, announcing their split on their fifth wedding anniversary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oqkzq_0eyFLPDI00
Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

17. Wilmer Valderrama was back in 2004, dating a not-yet-18 Lindsay Lohan. In two months , they got together, got engaged, and called it quits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DGYE6_0eyFLPDI00
Gregg Deguire / WireImage for NARAS / Getty Images

18. Nick Carter and Paris Hilton dated for just seven months in 2004, but it entailed countless headlines for hard partying and, sadly, alleged abuse .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oq1py_0eyFLPDI00
Donato Sardella / WireImage / Getty Images

19. Britney Spears and Kevin Federline met in 2004 and married that same year . The pop star and professional dancer struggled throughout their relationship before calling it quits in 2007.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QRvkA_0eyFLPDI00

They have two kids together: Sean Preston and Jayden James.

Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

20. Hilary Duff and Joel Madden were another odd couple to come out of 2004. It was controversial considering she was 16 and he was 25 when they started dating. They split in 2006.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pq6Wl_0eyFLPDI00
Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage / Getty Images

What a time! What was your favorite famous early aughts celebrity couple?

