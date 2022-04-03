20 Chaotic Celebrity Couples From The Early Aughts We Tried Desperately To Forget

Related
Ashton Kutcher Couldn’t Keep His Eyes Off Mila Kunis During Their Oscars Red-Carpet Debut
After seven years of marriage, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher just attended the Academy Awards as a couple for the first time. The pair, who fell in love 14 years after meeting on the of That ’70s Show and now have two children, walked the Oscars red carpet together on March 27. Kutcher could hardly take his eyes off Kunis, who was decked out in a pink silk gown by Zuhair Murad. To be fair, the Black Swan actor looked just as enthralled with her husband in his black tuxedo.
Popculture
This Moment Between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Had Fans Squealing
With COVID-19 restrictions loosening, people are beginning to look back on the most significant moments of the last two years, and we can't leave out this charged moment between exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. In September of 2020 the two participated in a virtual table-read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High with several other A-list stars. When Aniston called Pitt "cute" in the script, some thought they saw him blush, signaling an echo of their fan-favorite real-life romance.
Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and More Walk the Oscars 2022 Red Carpet: See the Hottest Couples at the Awards Show
Date night for the stars! Hollywood's hottest couples hit the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars — and there was no shortage of PDA. As in years past, the 94th annual Academy Awards were held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Celebrities lined up for their closeups on Sunday, March 27, before heading into […]
Hypebae
4 Celebrity Couples That Are "Dopplebanging"
You’ve probably come across a couple before and thought, “Is it just me, or do they look alike?” Apparently, it’s a trend and there’s even a name for it. The term “dopplebanging” is a twist on the term doppelgänger, which is German for a lookalike. The newer term, “dopplebanging,” originated from the queer community and refers to when a person dates someone who looks similar to them. There’s been controversy over whether it invalidates queer love by suggesting that people aren’t queer, and that they’re just into dating themselves. However, the accidental trend isn’t exclusive to queer couples — it’s common amongst quite a few straight couples too.
RELATED PEOPLE
HipHopDX.com
Jada Pinkett's Ex-Lover August Alsina Speaks Out After Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars Drama
The Internet is still buzzing over Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday (March 27). Celebrities, athletes, musicians and more have chimed in on the drama, but there’s one person who many have been waiting to hear from given his history with the Smith family. R&B...
Richard Williams Has Strong Words About Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock
"We don’t condone anyone hitting anyone else unless it’s in self-defense,” the father of Venus and Serena Williams said of the shocking attack at the Oscars.
Hello Magazine
Reese Witherspoon makes major announcement: 'Dreams really do come true'
Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram on Monday to share some big news with her fans. The Oscar-winning actress shared a snapshot showing her posing with a copy of Dolly Parton and James Patterson's book, Run Rose Run, and exclaimed: "Dreams really do come true!. '. WATCH: Reese Witherspoon's children make...
Hello Magazine
'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation
Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
IN THIS ARTICLE
purewow.com
Katie Holmes Shares Rare Modeling Pic to Instagram (Where She’s Rocking a Seriously Slicked-Back Hairdo)
It's not often that Katie Holmes shares a modeling pic to her Instagram account. Usually, the 43-year-old actress prefers to post the books she's reading, the art she's been admiring or anything related to social justice. But yesterday, the Dawson's Creek alum made a rare upload from her Les Femmes...
ETOnline.com
Valerie Bertinelli Gets Emotional Over Son Wolfgang Making It to the GRAMMYs (Exclusive)
Valerie Bertinelli couldn't be more proud of her son, Wolfgang Van Halen. ET spoke with the pair at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Sunday, where she gushed over the GRAMMY-nominated songwriter. "It is really emotional. I mean, the song that Wofie wrote is absolutely stunning, gorgeous and it's really beautiful...
purewow.com
Lady Gaga Poses with Elton John's Sons (AKA Her Godchildren) in Rare New Photos
Lady Gaga has been called many things, from Mother Monster to the Queen of Pop. However, our new favorite moniker for the singer might be the title she was given in a post from Elton John's husband, David Furnish, who called her “Gagamother.”. While the Grammy and Academy Award-winning...
HipHopDX.com
Cardi B Quits Social Media Over Grammys Backlash: 'I Hate This Fuckin Dumbass Fan Base'
Cardi B‘s unfiltered, down-to-Earth social media posts have won her an army of admirers including You star Penn Badgley, but those expecting the usual entertainment from the Bronx bombshell should prepare to be disappointed. On Sunday (April 3), Cardi B deactivated her Twitter and Instagram accounts — which had...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trevor Noah Addresses Will Smith Oscars Slap In Grammys Monologue: We’re “Keeping People’s Names Out of Our Mouths”
Click here to read the full article. “We’re going to be keeping people’s names out of our mouths,” said Grammys host Trevor Noah during his opening monologue to maybe his biggest laugh line and huge applause. Ironically, if Noah is good to his word, it may be the last time he mentions the fracas. Shortly thereafter Questlove, whose Summer of Soul Oscars win happened in the wake of Smith’s outburst, stepped up to present the Grammy, and joked to the audience, “I trust that you people will stay 500 feet away.” Earlier, in the pre-show, nominated comedian Nate Bargatze was the first...
floor8.com
Mean Girls' Jonathan Bennett marries Jaymes Vaughan during ceremony in Mexico
Mean Girls actor Jonathan Bennett married his longtime partner Jaymes Vaughan in a dreamy destination wedding. Forget October 3, Jonathan Bennett is celebrating a new special day in his life: his wedding day!. On Saturday, March 19, the Mean Girls actor officially tied the knot with his longtime partner Jaymes...
Chris Rock's Non-Verbal Learning Disorder Gains Attention After Oscars Slap
In the days after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock the number of searches for NVLD rose sharply.
Pete Davidson Drives Kim Kardashian’s Car to Mini-Hangout With Scott Disick: ‘Good to See You’
Becoming besties! Pete Davidson continued his friendship with Scott Disick amid his relationship with Kim Kardashian on Sunday, April 3. According to an Instagram Stories post shared by Scott, 38, the Saturday Night Live...
Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco Have Become the Definition of a Celebrity Power Couple
Over the last several decades, Wilmer Valderrama has endeared himself to millions of fans through roles in the likes of That '70s Show, From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, and NCIS. During that time, the Venezuelan-Colombian star has become one of the biggest faces in Hollywood and has dated some of its most famous women.
hotnewhiphop.com
Blac Chyna Says She's Refocusing Attention On Taking The Kardashians To Court
Blac Chyna says she's turning her attention to her lawsuit against the Kardashian family, in which she claims the group "defamed" her and worked to get her reality TV show, Rob & Chyna, “killed." The series starred herself alongside her ex-fiancé, Rob Kardashian. “I plan to re-focus my...
BuzzFeed
822
Followers
782
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0