BROCKPORT N.Y. (WHEC) – Jimmy Z's in Brockport, known for their version of the garbage plate, will temporarily close for in-person dining, announced the owner on Facebook. Owner Jimmy Zisovski said that inflation and worker shortages are making it difficult to run a small business. It would also be difficult for Zisovski to work since he tore his meniscus in his knee and will have to undergo treatment.

BROCKPORT, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO