Amid Pixar staff's outcry over Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill, the company has restored a scene in Lightyear that features a same-sex kiss. According to Variety, LGTBQ+ employees and allies took Pixar to task over the company's lack of response about the controversial bill. During the discussion about this situation, some staffers at Pixar Animation Studios alleged that Disney executives censored "overtly gay affection" in its feature films. While they did not name which movies were allegedly affected, Lightyear's change of course is certainly an interesting one to take note of.

MOVIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO