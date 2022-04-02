ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL News

New Target Spring Home sale plus curtains up to 30% off today, March 27

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Target has a new Spring Home Sale including deals on kitchen, bed, bath, home decor, floor care, indoor and outdoor furniture and more! Plus, today, March 27, window treatments are on sale for up to 30% off online!The 21 Days of Beauty promotion is also taking place!
Dadeville Record

ESTATE SALE!

ESTATE SALE! DOWNSIZING PHASE 2 BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT 256.267.1484. NO CHILDREN OR PETS. VIEW PICTURES ON CAREY MIZZELL'S FACEBOOK PAGE.
People

Whoa: The Amazon Blouse That Shoppers Can't Stop Adding to Their Carts Is on Sale for Under $20

Finding the perfect blouse can be quite a task any time of year. But finding the perfect blouse that easily transitions from late winter into early spring that is comfortable and actually looks good? That can feel impossible — until now, that is. If you're ready to break out the jean jacket and white sneakers as you welcome warmer temperatures, consider adding this popular, winter-to-spring-ready blouse that you can snag for under $20 right now to the mix, too.
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts — Up to 62% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding the discounted furniture you actually want is easier said than done, even though there are plenty of stores to shop from. One of the best places to score seriously good deals is from Amazon's secret outlet, which is always teeming with tons of furniture deals — especially right now.
ELLE DECOR

Amazon Is Selling a Walk-In Greenhouse That Will Ship in Two Days for $90

If you’ve ever considered adding a standalone greenhouse to your yard, you know how big of an investment it can be. According to Maya Haynie of deVINE Plantery, prices can run between $1,000 and $5,000 for decent prefab options, or closer to $20,000 if you’re looking for something custom. But thanks to Amazon, you may just be able to fulfill your greenery dreams for under $100 (yes, really!).
HOME & GARDEN
People

Amazon Has an Abundance of Spring Home Decor for Under $50 — Here's What to Shop

Bring out the pastel colors, floral prints, and Easter decorations — spring is upon us!. Anyone who likes to seasonally decorate knows how those costs can add up, but luckily, Amazon has affordable finds that are tasteful and stylish. Plus, they can be used year after year. And spoiler: Seasonal decor doesn't have to mean bunny prints and things that say "spring" surrounded by cartoon-like flowers!
purewow.com

The 14 Best Sofas for Small Spaces

You say tomato, I say tom-ah-to; You say tiny, I say…charming. But let’s not mince words: Your living space is, well, small—but regardless of how much square footage you have to work with, you still need a comfy spot to chill out with a glass of wine and binge-watch your favorite Netflix series. Good news: Our roundup of the best sofas for small spaces has everything from splurge-worthy leather numbers to wallet-friendly two-seaters—and (this is key) none of these picks will inhibit your ability to move freely around your living room.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: $99 AirPods, $200 Norelco Wet/Dry Shaver, $49 Off Beats Headphones

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. This heavy-duty rooftop carrier doesn’t require a roof rack and it’ll make your road trip so much easier. Take...
ELECTRONICS
People

Amazon's Latest Batch of Sales Includes 9,000 Deals Under $25

Hydro Flask water bottles, Adidas slides, and Lodge cast iron skillets are all discounted. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Spring is here, and if the arrival of a...
Real Simple

This Hidden Section of Amazon Has Earthy Southwestern Home Decor With a Modern Twist

When you think of Southwestern home decor, natural wood furniture, metal accents, earth-tone ceramics, and textured textiles come to mind. Derived from Indigenous, Spanish, and American Western influences, this home decor style has been a desert favorite for decades. Right now, you can find modern hybrid Southwestern home goods mixed with other styles, like mid-century modern, farmhouse, and bohemian. Whether you want to go all in or just sprinkle the style throughout your home, you can shop its signature features right from Amazon. In fact, the retailer has a secret storefront that helps you shop the Southwest modern style room by room.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

The Best Furniture and Decor You Can Get Right Now for Under $100

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Decorating a room is kind of like picking out an outfit. You’re pulling an assortment of pieces you love to represent your personal taste. One of the main differences, though, is budget. You can buy a whole head-to-toe ensemble, accessories and all, for less than, say, the cost of a brand-new nightstand alone. And, honestly, some of the prices attached to even the smallest furniture or decor pieces can feel like the biggest decorating deterrent.
INTERIOR DESIGN

