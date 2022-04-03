ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The One Supplement You Should Be Taking Every Morning For A Smoother, Younger-Looking Complexion

By Marissa Matozzo
Apart from a well-balanced diet, ample hydration, exercise, a healthy sleep schedule and using the right products, another way to get smoother, youthful-esque skin is through supplementation. If you’re new to beauty supplements and don’t know where to start— look no further. We checked in with skin and health experts who detailed one essential supplement that you should take (apart from collagen, of course). Read on for tips from Soraya Ali-Hope, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals chemist, Mascha Davis, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian nutritionist and Ksenia Sobchak, dermatologist, who all recommend a supplement that you may be familiar with inn your other beauty products.

How Vitamin C Supplements Are Linked To Radiant Skin

Vitamin C is often linked to concealing fine lines and improving overall complexions when used topically (in serums, moisturizers, etc), and it has a similar effect when ingested as a supplement, Sobchak explains.

“Vitamin C stimulates collagen production, making the skin more elastic, and preventing premature aging symptoms such as wrinkles and fine lines,” Sobchak says. Regular vitamin C intake, she notes, combats free radicals using its antioxidant properties, preventing skin damage by oxidative stress. “This supplement can also help address damaged skin, skin dehydration, and brightening the skin,” she continues. “It can also increase sunscreen efficiency, especially when taken orally.”

Davis agrees, and says that Vitamin C is an important nutrient that naturally enhances the body's production of collagen, which ultimately promotes stronger and more elastic skin. “Vitamin C is also an antioxidant which can protect the skin from damage caused by harmful free radicals and sun exposure, '' Davis says. “Antioxidants in general are important to reduce inflammation in the body and prevent/reverse cellular damage that causes aging.”

Ali-Hope says that vitamin C is “essential to collagen production,” and recommends for ingestion, “1 gram of ascorbic acid daily,” which will “aid in reducing and preventing wrinkles,” she says. “Look for supplements with at least 1,000 mg (1g) from preferably fruit sources.”

Sobchak adds that vitamin C boosts collagen synthesis, which can lower cell damage by harmful UV rays, and this quickens the wound healing process. “I highly recommend the vitamin C supplement as it worked for me in addressing numerous skin issues and is one of my favorites for maintaining a younger, smoother skin tone,” she says of her own experience. Ultimately, she concludes, “It's very effective in collagen formation, healing wounds, brightening the skin, lowering dark spots, and providing even skin with no premature aging signs.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
