ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Estelle Harris, whose acting credits include 'Seinfeld' and 'Toy Story,' has died

By Nicole Hernandez
boisestatepublicradio.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEstelle Harris, who made TV history as George Costanza's mother on "Seinfeld" and provided the voice of Mrs. Potato Head in the Toy Story franchise, has died at age 93. Her death was confirmed by her son in a statement to NPR on Sunday. "Her kindness, passion, sensitivity,...

www.boisestatepublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Jason Alexander Pays Tribute To Seinfeld Mom Estelle Harris After Death At 93

Legendary actress and funny woman Estelle Harris passed away yesterday at the age of 93. The brilliant comedienne and entertainer pursued acting later in life but made a huge impact once she did, appearing in a variety of movies including the Toy Story franchise and playing recurring roles in a bunch of TV shows including Night Court, Suite Life of Zack & Cody and most famously, Seinfeld.
TV SHOWS
Fox News

Actress Estelle Harris, 'Toy Story''s Mrs. Potato Head, dead at 93

Estelle Harris, the iconic voice behind Mrs. Potato Head in the "Toy Story" franchise, has died at 93, her family confirmed. Harris, who also played mother Estelle Costanza for six years in NBC’s "Seinfeld," passed away from natural causes Saturday evening in Palm Desert, California. Born on April 22, 1928, she was just weeks away from turning 94.
PALM DESERT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb left stunned by Jenna Bush Hager's spectacular on-air appearance

Hoda Kotb had quite the shocked reaction upon seeing how her co-star Jenna Bush Hager looked on a new installment of Today with Hoda and Jenna. The two NBC stars walked out to applause from the studio in their signature ombre robes as they concealed the outfits that had been chosen for them to wear by their producer.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Stiller
Person
Estelle Harris
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
The Independent

Fox News host blasted for ‘racist’ comments on the Will Smith Oscars fallout

One day after the Academy Awards began to weather the incident that has captured the internet by storm, Fox News host Jeanine Pirro weighed in on Will Smith’s infamous slap ofChris Rock at the awards ceremony.Her comments, which many online have criticised as racist, came when Ms Pirro was asked on her nightly program The Five for her perspective on the incident, to which she replied, “I think that the Oscars are not the hood”.Piers Morgan, a guest host on the Fox show, had a more measured response, but Ms Pirro decided to continue with her barrage, adding that...
CELEBRITIES
Parents Magazine

'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Share Their Pregnancy Journey: 'We're Just Embracing It as It Comes'

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and podcast producer Linda Phan—his wife of almost four years (and partner of nearly 12)—are getting ready to welcome their first child together. As they prepare, Phan says she's been surprised by how fast it all seems to be going, but notes one of the biggest challenges has been making sure they have the time to experience the pregnancy as a couple.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

The Witcher Season 3 Has Apparently Added A New Cast Member Whose Story May Have Book Connections To Henry Cavill's Geralt

It’s been a few months now since The Witcher finally returned to Netflix, and graced fans with a Season 2 ending that offered up some big reveals about the things Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer will be facing in the future. We know that Season 3 is still in pre-production, but now The Witcher’s first new cast member has apparently been added, and their character may have a major book connection to Henry Cavill’s Geralt.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seinfeld#Toy Story#Npr#The Disney Channel#Jewish#The Associated Press
Primetimer

Bruce Willis exhibited signs of declining cognitive state in recent years, including an allegation he accidentally fired a prop gun in Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's direction

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times released the results of its investigation that may have prompted Willis' family to announce the 67-year-old movie star was "stepping away" from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. "According to those who have worked with the elder Willis on his recent films, the actor has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years. In interviews with The Times this month, nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis’ well-being," report the Times' Amy Kaufman and Meg James. "These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work, according to documents viewed by The Times. Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved Pulp Fiction star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, known in the industry as an 'earwig,' according to several sources. Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis." Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recalled Willis accidentally firing a prop gun on set in 2020 while she played her daughter in the film Hard Kent. She recalled how they were filming a scene in which he was to protect her with a gun when he fired a blank on the wrong cue -- not once, but twice. “I’m supposed to think my life is about to end, and then my dad steps in to save the day,” Kent said, describing how her back was to Willis in the scene. Willis was supposed to deliver a line that would prompt Kent to duck. Instead, he fired the blanks with her back to him, so she was unable to duck each time. As The Times notes, Willis filmed 22 movies in four years -- an unusually large number for any actor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Two Daytime Talk Shows With Dr. Phil Connection Canceled

The end has come for a pair of daytime talk shows from the production company owned by Jay McGraw's Stage 29 Prods. McGraw is likely better known as the son of TV doctor Dr. Phil McGraw, with these cancellations adding to the pile already connected to the doctor's name. The...
TV SHOWS
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Ricky Gervais: Creator of ‘£76,000’ Oscars gift bags gives scathing response to comedian’s criticism

The creator of the Oscars gift bags, which Ricky Gervais strongly condemned, has hit back at the After Life star and called him a “hypocrite”.On Sunday (27 March), Gervais issued a scathing statement about the gift bags handed out at the ceremony, which are thought to be worth more than $100,000 (£76,000).The criticism came as part of the opening speech he imagined he would give had he been chosen to host the Oscars.“Hello. I hope this show helps cheer up the ordinary people watching at home,” wrote Gervais on Twitter. “If you’re unemployed for example, take some comfort in...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Toy Story' Spinoff 'Lightyear' to Feature Same-Sex Kiss

Amid Pixar staff's outcry over Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill, the company has restored a scene in Lightyear that features a same-sex kiss. According to Variety, LGTBQ+ employees and allies took Pixar to task over the company's lack of response about the controversial bill. During the discussion about this situation, some staffers at Pixar Animation Studios alleged that Disney executives censored "overtly gay affection" in its feature films. While they did not name which movies were allegedly affected, Lightyear's change of course is certainly an interesting one to take note of.
MOVIES
WGN TV

Best Zurg ‘Toy Story’ toy

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. First mentioned by Buzz Lightyear in “Toy Story” back in 1995, the evil Emperor Zurg, or simply Zurg, has become another popular “Toy Story” toy. He was one of the antagonists in “Toy Story 2” and also featured in a “Toy Story 3” cameo. Zurg will return in summer 2022 in the much-anticipated “Toy Story” spinoff, “Lightyear,” and merchandise featuring him is likely to become even more popular.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy