ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Graphic Images And Reports Of Russian Atrocities In Bucha, Ukraine, Are Being Condemned By World Leaders

By Adolfo Flores
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L926g_0eyF5U1600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DUU1I_0eyF5U1600

A man gestures at a mass grave in the town of Bucha, northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Sergei Supinsky / AFP via Getty Images

International leaders condemned Russian military forces Sunday following reports of an alleged mass grave and graphic images of civilian killings in Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv.

Russian troops this week retreated from the area near Kyiv following weeks of occupation. As Ukrainian soldiers regained control, Ukrainian leaders shared images of people fatally shot with their hands tied behind their backs left lying on the streets amid rubble. Journalists also reported evidence of atrocities and shared photos of civilians who had been killed.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, went live on Twitter on Sunday and said the images coming out of Bucha were "unspeakable" and devastating for Ukrainians.

"While we all have seen many painful videos and pictures in recent weeks since the beginning of the Russian large-scale invasion, nothing can be compared to what we've seen from Bucha," Kuleba said.

The images Kuleba shared on Twitter show bloody bodies, some with their hands tied behind their backs with white cloth, and faces half buried in dirt. In another photo, the body of a person is seen toppled over on their bike in the middle of the street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KS4yc_0eyF5U1600

Communal workers carry a body of a civilian man in the town of Bucha.

Sergei Supinsky / AFP via Getty Images

Journalists with the Associated Press reported seeing the bodies of at least 21 people in various places around Bucha. One group of nine, all in civilian clothes, were scattered around a site that residents said Russian troops had used as a base during their occupation, the AP said. At least two had their hands tied behind their backs, and one of those was shot in the head; another person's legs were bound.

A CNN team at the scene of the mass grave reported that people were crying as they attempted to locate the bodies of loved ones in the grounds of the Church of St. Andrew and Pyervozvannoho All Saints on Sunday. Residents told CNN that bodies were first thrown in the grave in the early days of the war and that they believed dozens of people, many of them civilians, were buried at the site.

Iryna Venediktova, Ukraine’s prosecutor general, said 410 civilian bodies have been recovered from areas around Kyiv that were recently retaken from Russian soldiers as part of investigations into war crimes.

Despite the photos and multiple independent reports, Russia's Ministry of Defense said on Telegram it was false that its military killed large numbers of civilians in Bucha and that during the time the area was under the control of its armed forces, not a single local resident suffered from any violent action.

Russia attempted to cast doubt on the authenticity of the photos and called the reports an orchestrated media campaign. Russia's Ministry of Defense suggested that artillery fire from Ukrainian forces after Russian troops withdrew could have resulted in civilian casualties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3APbcf_0eyF5U1600

People react as they gather close to a mass grave in the town of Bucha.

Sergei Supinsky / AFP via Getty Images

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN the images were a punch to the gut.

"The most important thing is, we can't become numb to this, we can't normalize this," Blinken said. "This is the reality of what's going on every single day as long as Russia's brutality against Ukraine continues; that's why it needs to come to an end."

The US will be looking into and documenting the alleged war crimes to make sure that relevant institutions, including the State Department, have all the information they need, Blinken said.

"There needs to be accountability," Blinken said.

In addition to the events in Bucha, Human Rights Watch on Sunday released a report documenting several cases of Russian military forces committing alleged war crimes against civilians in Ukraine between Feb. 27 and March 14. Among them was a summary execution in Bucha.

On March 4, Russian soldiers in Bucha rounded up five men, forced them to kneel on the side of the road, pulled their shirts over their heads, and shot one of them in the back of the head, a witness told Human Rights Watch.

A woman also told the organization that a Russian soldier repeatedly raped her in a school in the Kharkiv region, where she and her family had been sheltering, on March 13. She said the soldier beat her and cut her face, neck, and hair with a knife. The following day she fled to Kharkiv, where she was able to get medical attention and other services. Human Rights Watch reviewed two photographs the woman shared showing her facial injuries.

On March 6, Russian soldiers in the village of Vorzel, about 50 kilometers northwest of Kyiv, threw a smoke grenade into a basement, then shot a woman and a 14-year-old as they emerged from where they had been sheltering, the report continued. A man who was sheltering with her after the attack told Human Rights Watch she died from her wounds two days later in the same basement. The 14-year-old died immediately.

In the village of Staryi Bykiv, in the Chernihiv region, Russian forces rounded up at least six men on Feb. 27 and later executed them, the mother of one of the men told Human Rights Watch. She was nearby when her son and another man were apprehended, and later saw the dead bodies of all six.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jVGhP_0eyF5U1600

A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha in the outskirts of Kyiv.

Rodrigo Abd / AP

Leaders in Europe joined Blinken on Sunday in condemning the reported war crimes. Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said she was appalled by the reports of unspeakable horrors in areas from which Russia is withdrawing.

"An independent investigation is urgently needed," von der Leyen said on Twitter . "Perpetrators of war crimes will be held accountable."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also called for an investigation into Russia's alleged war crimes and said perpetrators must be held accountable.

Annalena Baerbock, the German foreign minister, said that the images were unbearable and Russian President Vladimir Putin's violence was wiping out innocent families and knows no bounds. Germany will support Ukraine even more in its defense and tighten sanctions against Russia, she said.

"Those responsible for these war crimes must be held accountable," Baerbock said on Twitter .

Kaja Kallas, the prime minister of Estonia, compared the killing of civilians in Bucha to Soviet and Nazi mass killings.

"This is not a battlefield, it’s a crime scene," she wrote on Twitter. "Mass killings of Ukrainian civilians by #Russia are clear war crimes."

Boris Johnson, prime minister of the UK, said Russia’s despicable attacks against innocent civilians in Bucha are more evidence that Putin and his army are committing war crimes in Ukraine.

"No denial or disinformation from the Kremlin can hide what we all know to be the truth — Putin is desperate, his invasion is failing, and Ukraine’s resolve has never been stronger," Johnson said on Twitter . "I will do everything in my power to starve Putin’s war machine."

More on this

Comments / 23

Truth Seeker 24
1d ago

I feel like we are all becoming desensitized to this war now. We cannot become used to this and keep allowing these war crimes to continue. Ukraine must be disgusted how the world is not saving them

Reply(2)
7
Diane Smith
1d ago

There is propaganda on both sides. The globalists are trying to start World War III. If this Wasnt staged to blame Putin there are rumors that the Nazi element in Ukraine was behind it to stir up sentiment.

Reply
3
fokcuomo
3d ago

Of course civilians were killed because they were given rifles and told to fight. Not a very good idea.

Reply(3)
7
Related
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
The Independent

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska says husband Volodymyr Zelensky has always been ‘determined and calm’

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has praised her husband Volodymyr Zelensky’s “determined and calm” response to the war.She has also thanked other first ladies for helping Ukrainian children reach safety.Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien this week, Zelenska said her husband will “never abandon” Ukraine.“Do I admire this man? Every single day. Am I surprised? No. Volodymyr has always been like this: determined and calm,” she said, according to The Guardian.“In a time of war, all Ukrainians and the whole world have clearly seen the principles he holds and have felt the strength in him. He will never abandon what...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Russia's '140-kill sniper couple': Captured female marksman who has taken 40 lives is married to rebel commander who claims to have shot more than 100 Ukrainians

An elite female pro-Russian sniper who has killed over 40 people is married to a rebel commander who claims to have shot more than 100 Ukrainians, it has been revealed. It was reported this week that Irina Starikova, 41, was captured by Ukrainian forces after being injured in fighting. The notorious mother of two was operating in the the separatist Donbas region and is said to have over 40 kills. Her fate is unknown.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Civilian Casualties#War Crimes#Russian World#Ukrainians#Getty Images Journalists#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Russia's feared Wagner mercenaries are spotted in Ukraine for the first time after British officials warned more than a thousand had been deployed

The Wagner Group of Kremlin-backed mercenaries has been pictured in Ukraine for the first time amid fears as many as 1,000 fighters have been deployed to the war. The shadowy military company which has been linked to a string of killings, rapes and war crimes around the world is known as Putin's private army which carries out his dirty work at an arm's length from the state.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Horrors of the 'Kyiv concentration camps': Hundreds of kidnapped Ukrainians are forced to dig trenches in villages around the city, human rights group warns

Russia has set up a string of concentration camps around Kyiv where they are forcing captured Ukrainians to dig trenches, a human rights group has claimed. Escaped prisoners and relatives of those still locked up have revealed the horrors unfolding in occupied villages just a few miles north of the capital.
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russian POW says he was told to shoot CIVILIANS and was part of a unit sent to capture Kharkiv in three days before being captured by Ukrainian forces

A captured Russian commander has revealed he was told to shoot civilians and was part of a unit sent to capture Kharkiv in three days. The man, a platoon leader in Russia's military according to Ukrainian authorities, said Vladimir Putin had ordered the troops to occupy the city of Kharkiv before advancing and capturing other Ukrainian cities.
MILITARY
The Independent

More than 2,300 children ‘kidnapped’ by Russian forces, says Ukraine

Thousands of Ukrainian children have been “kidnapped” by Vladimir Putin’s forces and taken to Russia, Kyiv has claimed.Ukraine’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that 2,389 children had been transported across the border from the eastern oblasts of Donetsk and Luhansk.“This is not assistance. It is kidnapping,” the US embassy in Kyiv tweeted, citing the ministry. The ministry called it a “gross violation of international law”.Although it could not be independently verified, the kidnapping claim comes after authorities in Mariupol said several thousand of its residents had been forcibly deported to Russia. There were also claims on Tuesday that Russia was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

What the shocking images of Ukraine’s dead say about the media — and our biases

Brave journalists have long risked their lives to document the horrors of war. But why has coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine felt so intimate, so explicit and so shockingly gory? Does this say something about the times we live in, and the ability technology has given us to broadcast — and consume — just about anything? Or does it reveal more about the news media’s own affinities and biases?
POLITICS
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

2K+
Followers
243
Post
675K+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy