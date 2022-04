Tucson is a rare and beautiful place. I didn’t know much about it before I went there, and that’s because the people are chill, and I think maybe they’re trying to keep this fantastic place a secret. You know a place is spectacular when it has two unique lifeforms that only live there – the Saguaro and Pipe Organ Cactus, I mean, come on!

