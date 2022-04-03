ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Blinken: Images of dead Ukrainians ‘a punch to the gut’

By CNN Newsource
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSecretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the State Department would help document any atrocities the Russian military committed against Ukrainian civilians, following new images from AFP out of a town northwest of Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv with the bodies at least 20 civilian men found lying strewn across the...

Related
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Chechen fighters armed to the teeth with machine guns and rocket launchers now stalk Mariupol as they try to take the besieged city

Chechen soldiers have been prowling the shelled-out streets of Mariupol – engaging in fierce firefights as they try to take the besieged city. The feared troops, armed with machine guns and rocket launchers, have been used as a PR tool in Vladimir Putin's war, and photos of them in the city suggest the dictator believes he is on the verge of taking it.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

US says Russian troops have been taken out by FROSTBITE, claims Ukraine is ready to take back cities and that Putin's forces are still stuck outside Kyiv with mounting evidence their invasion was poorly planned

Russian troops in Ukraine lack proper cold weather clothing and some have been taken out of the fight by frostbite, a senior U.S. defense official revealed on Tuesday. The official cited it as another example of how Moscow had failed to adequately prepare for the invasion of Ukraine, along with continuing fuel, ammunition and food shortages.
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukrainian mayor kidnapped by Russian soldiers says he heard other captives being tortured

Ivan Fedorov, Melitopol mayor who was kidnapped by Russian forces and held for five days earlier this month, recounted his days in captivity and said he could hear other prisoners being tortured.On 11 March, Russian forces abducted the 33-year-old man from a town square.A video of the kidnapping was posted on Telegram by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office.The video, caught on surveillance cameras, showed Russian forces put a black bag over Mr Fedorov’s head and take him away from Melitopol’s crisis centre, where he was working.He was released on 17 March after a special...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Russian troops are retreating and deserting and have been repelled from strategic Kyiv suburb which could stop Putin's forces from surrounding the capital, Ukraine claims

Russian troops are retreating after being repelled from a strategic Kyiv suburb, Ukraine has claimed, in a move which could stop Vladimir Putin's forces from surrounding the capital. Ukraine’s armed forces said Moscow has lost its 'offensive potential' and reinforcements were being called in from the 'depths' of Russia to...
POLITICS
BBC

The heavy losses of an elite Russian regiment in Ukraine

In any war, there are units that distinguish themselves and others that become symbolic of failure. The 331st Guards Parachute Regiment had high hopes of being the first, but now represents the disintegration of Russia's plan for a quick war. The regiment's commanding officer, Col Sergei Sukharev, was killed in...
MILITARY
Washington Post

What the shocking images of Ukraine’s dead say about the media — and our biases

Brave journalists have long risked their lives to document the horrors of war. But why has coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine felt so intimate, so explicit and so shockingly gory? Does this say something about the times we live in, and the ability technology has given us to broadcast — and consume — just about anything? Or does it reveal more about the news media’s own affinities and biases?
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Horrors of the 'Kyiv concentration camps': Hundreds of kidnapped Ukrainians are forced to dig trenches in villages around the city, human rights group warns

Russia has set up a string of concentration camps around Kyiv where they are forcing captured Ukrainians to dig trenches, a human rights group has claimed. Escaped prisoners and relatives of those still locked up have revealed the horrors unfolding in occupied villages just a few miles north of the capital.
EUROPE
The Independent

Russian soldiers refusing to carry out orders and accidentally shot down own aircraft, claims UK spy chief

Demoralised Russian soldiers have been disobeying orders and accidentally shot down one of their own aircraft, the head of Britain’s GCHQ spy agency has claimed.Vladimir Putin’s advisers are “afraid to tell him the truth” about the war in Ukraine, according to Sir Jeremy Fleming, who will say in a speech on Thursday that the Russian president made a “strategic miscalculation” in deciding to invade.“We’ve seen Russian soldiers – short of weapons and morale – refusing to carry out orders, sabotaging their own equipment and even accidentally shooting down their own aircraft,” the spy chief will say in a rare...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukraine news - latest: Kyiv says more Russian troops being brought in as Putin ‘wants to split country in two’

Russia is bringing more troops on rotation and may attempt further advances on Ukrainian soil, Ukraine’s interior ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko said.It comes days after Vladimir Putin’s regime claimed its invasion was going to plan and hinted that it would focus on its limited goal of “liberating” the separatist-controlled Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.Reports from the West suggest the Kremlin’s perceived shift of focus is an attempt to save face after Russia had failed to seize several Ukrainian cities.Mr Denysenko also said in a televised address that Russia has started destroying Ukrainian fuel and food storage depots, meaning the...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Veteran British sniper who came out of retirement to join Lads' Army taking on Putin's forces says Kyiv will never fall to the Russians because Ukrainians are fighting 'like the Taliban on steroids'

A veteran British sniper who came out of retirement to join the war in Ukraine has said Kyiv will not fall as their guerrilla tactics are ‘absolutely hammering’ Putin’s forces and they are defending their country ‘like the Taliban on steroids’. Shane Matthews, who completed...
MILITARY
The Independent

AP PHOTOS on Day 36: Russian tanks destroyed outside Kyiv

Destroyed Russian tanks line a road on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital, where Ukrainian troops pose for selfies atop the shell of one vehicle after their forces overran a Russian position. An 81-year-old man bicycles alone past one burned-out tank on the muddy road.Close to Kyiv, in Irpin, Ukrainian soldiers carry the bodies of civilians killed by Russian forces over a destroyed bridge. Other soldiers assist an elderly woman who has hidden from Russian shelling in a shelter for weeks without food and water. In the town of Bashtanka, people who have fled nearby villages attacked by the Russian army shelter in a church among the pews and in the basement bomb shelter.During a break for lunch, a Ukrainian soldier keeps a machine gun close at hand, next to pickles and condiments on the table.
PHOTOGRAPHY

