ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Little Rock police make arrest in Indiana Street homicide investigation

By John Kushmaul
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pg4CQ_0eyEzTO300

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One man is dead after a shooting shortly after midnight at an apartment complex near Cantrell and Mississippi.

The victim has been identified by police as Donnie Hood. Hood’s body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Police say that Joey Doss has been arrested on charges of first degree murder in connection with this case.

It happened in the 7100 block of Indiana Avenue north of Meriwether Park.

Police initially responded to a report of a shooting in progress at that location just after 12:30 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding what happened is asked to contact Little Rock police at 501-371-4829.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Natchitoches Police investigate double shooting, homicide

NATCHITOCHES, La. - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide and shooting that took place late Thursday night. Officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the Bailey Heights neighborhood shortly before 10:30 p.m. in reference to residents hearing multiple gunshots in the area. While responding to the area, dispatch was notified that two gunshot victims were in front of a residence in the 1000 block of Amulet Street. Upon arrival, they located one of the victims who was struck once and another victim, Kimanesha Carter, 28, suffering from several gunshot wounds. She was in the rear of a vehicle. Carter was pronounced dead by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office as a result of her injuries and the other victim was taken to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center for further treatment.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KATV

Suspect wanted in Pine Bluff homicide in custody

Herbert Pam III turned himself in Tuesday around 10 a.m. in connection with the murder of 27-year-old Miguel Hoyt. The Pine Bluff Police Department detective office have asked for assistance in locating Herbert Pam III. Police say Pam is wanted for the murder of 27-year-old Miguel Hoyt at 103 Park...
PINE BLUFF, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Little Rock, AR
Sports
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
Indiana State
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Remains of woman missing since Thanksgiving found in Mississippi, officials say

Human remains found in Mississippi were of a Memphis woman who had been missing since Thanksgiving, according to authorities. Officials discovered the body of Ashley McDonald, 27, in Charleston, Mississippi, the Memphis Police Department confirmed to McClatchy News. The remains were found Feb. 11 along a gravel road in Tallahatchie...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
Kait 8

Arrest made in Dumas car show shooting

DUMAS, Ark. (KATV/KARK/KAIT) - Arkansas State Police said Wednesday they arrested a man suspected in a Saturday shooting at a car show in Dumas that sent 27 people to the hospital and left another dead. Officers arrested 22-year-old Brandon Deandra Knight of Jacksonville as he was being released from a...
DUMAS, AR
KATV

Family of the Lake Ouachita drowning victims speak out

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — What was meant to be a relaxing spring break camping trip to Camp Yorktown Bay, changed the lives of this family forever. "We had no idea they were missing. It wasn't until we got a call later that night, I want to say it was around 10:30 PM is when we got the call that the bodies of the two kids were found... And when we got that call our world just stopped," sister-in-law and aunt Gabrielle Gillette said.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy