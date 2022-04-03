Lenawee County Sheriff’s Deputy was in Officer-Involved Shooting in Adrian

LOMPOC, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office on Friday announced that the Lompoc Police officers who were involved in a fatal shooting of a Lompoc man in October 2021 were justifiable in their response.
The post Santa Barbara County DA’s Office: Lompoc police justified in deadly officer-involved shooting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department released surveillance video and bodycam videos from an officer-involved shooting in which a San Jacinto County deputy constable and the suspect died on Feb. 23 at PlazAmericas Mall in southwest Houston. The deputy was identified as Deputy Neil Adams, 62. The deputy was...
Police are asking for the public's help in finding two little girls that were taken from their home in Owosso. It's believed that the two girls were taken by their father and could be headed toward Tennessee. According to MLive, Ayverie and Rosie Burford, 3 and 2 years old, respectively,...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An attempted traffic stop led to a deputy being carried over 20 feet by a suspect’s car. The sheriff’s office says that deputies attempted to stop Fredrick Dontae Slade near the intersection of Bland Boulevard and North Church Street in Burlington on Wednesday. During the stop, deputies say that Slade […]
With the barrels of their guns just inside the side entrance doorway of a Ritchie Avenue home, two Akron officers fired four rounds. An autopsy would later confirm that Lawrence LeJames Rodgers, 21, was struck twice in the torso and twice in his left arm. Body camera footage of the Feb. 22 incident showed what police believed at the time to be a handgun in Rodgers’ right hand.
The 911 dispatcher heard a woman's screams, and then the gunshots. Police officers who raced to the scene about 10:30 a.m. Saturday found the bodies of Jamie Joiner, 30, and her sister Jessica Joiner, 34, outside a home in rural Madison County, Illinois. Both had been shot "in the head...
A 74-year-old man living in Akron, Ohio, told police he shot a teenager multiple times after he broke into his home last week. The homeowner, who asked to be identified by his nickname of "Lurch," told FOX 8 Cleveland the home invasion happened around 7:30 in the morning March 29. He said he opened fire when the teen came crashing through his front glass door.
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian died Monday afternoon in Elk Grove after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Elk Grove. The Elk Grove Police Department posted on social media that officers responded at 2:45 p.m. to the crash on Frye Creek Drive and Deepdale Way. Police said the vehicle involved drove off […]
A Wisconsin mother was arrested after her eight-year-old son died from apparent strangulation.Oliver Hitchcock died two days after he was found unresponsive by his father at an apartment in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin.Authorities say that the youngster’s mother, who has not yet been named by police, was taken to hospital with “self-inflicted injuries.” She was later released from the hospital and transferred to Sheboygan County Jail, where she remains.“The initial response I can say was due to a strangulation,” Police Chief Eric Miller said.The alarm was raised when the boy’s father called 911 and started what police described as “life-saving measures”...
Young and dumb is how you can explain what went down in Bexar County. Two teenage boys from Bexar County were showing off a little too hard on Instagram. Instagram photos showed 17-year old David Anakin Guerra posing with some pretty hefty items. The 17-year-old was showing off more than a few items that turned some heads and caught the eyes of quite a few people, including the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.
Comments / 0