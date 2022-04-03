ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Arrest Report - March 31, 2022

By The Shafter Press
 2 days ago

Raul Cruz Barajas, 28, of Shafter, was arrested on Poplar Ave. and Riverside St. for DUI alcohol, misdemeanor: possess controlled substance, DUI alcohol/0.08 percent and possession open container. March 21. Johnathan Henry Richardson, 43, of Shafter, was arrested on the .600 Block of E. Lerdo Hwy. for threaten crime...

