Photos And Reports From Bucha, Ukraine, Show Civilians Were Killed And Their Bodies Dumped In Mass Graves. World Leaders Are Demanding Accountability.

A former Canadian soldier known as one of the world’s deadliest snipers arrived to Ukraine to help the nation defend itself from Russia. "I want to help them. It's as simple as that," the Canadian man, only identified as Wali to protect his family’s safety, told CBC. "I have to help because there are people here being bombarded just because they want to be European and not Russian."

