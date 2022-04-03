ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Photos And Reports From Bucha, Ukraine, Show Civilians Were Killed And Their Bodies Dumped In Mass Graves. World Leaders Are Demanding Accountability.

By Adolfo Flores
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleInternational leaders condemned Russian military forces Sunday following reports of an alleged mass grave and graphic images of civilian killings in Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv. Russian troops this week retreated from the area near Kyiv following weeks of occupation. As Ukrainian soldiers regained control, Ukrainian leaders shared images of people...

Renchel Cortez Davis Sr.
8h ago

Russian Military And Putin Needs To Be Held Accountable For War Crimes And The Tribunal Doesn't Need To Dance Around Holding Russia Accountable Justice NEEDS TO BE Swift..

3
Skip Frazier
1d ago

Russian's would have to be defeated and tribunals held by NATO for the crimes against humanity similar to nuremberg trials

3
