Grammy Winners: Jon Batiste & Silk Sonic Top Night — Complete List
Click here to read the full article.
Jon Batiste hauled home five trophies at the 64th Grammys , including Album of the Year for We Are . He went into the night with 11 nominations and ended up with Album of the Year, American roots performance and American roots song, best score soundtrack for visual media (in a tie with Carlos Rafael Rivera’s score for The Queen’s Gambit ) and best music video for “Freedom.”
Right behind Batiste was the duo Silk Sonic , who took the night’s two other big categories: Record and Song of the Year, both for “Leave the Door Open” as well as Best R&B Performance (in a tie with Jazmine Sullivan) and Best R&B Song.
Olivia Rodrigo was named Best New Artist and also won Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance.
Other big winners included Chris Stapleton, who won for Best Country Album, Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance.
The Foo Fighters received Grammys for Best Rock Album, Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song. The band was scheduled to play at the show, but pulled out after the tragic death of drummer Taylor Hawkins just last week. In their place, the show pulled together an extended video tribute to the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer before its In Memoriam segment.
The Daily Show host Trevor Noah is back hosting the ceremony, which was postponed from its original January 31 date in Los Angeles amid the Omicron surge . LeVar Burton hosted the early show, during which 70-plus awards were presented. See the winners list below and the Grammy nominees here .
Grammy Red Carpet Photo Gallery: BTS, Olivia Rodrigo & More
Performers at MGM Grand Garden Arena included J Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, John Legend, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Maverick City Music, Nas, Aymée Nuviola, Leslie Odom, Jr., Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, Billy Strings, Carrie Underwood, and Rachel Zegler.
The many presenters included Jared Leto, Joni Mitchell, newly minted Oscar winner Questlove, Megan Thee Stallion, Anthony Mackie, Dua Lipa, Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez.
Broadway Mostly Shut Out Of Grammy Nominations: Bob Dylan Left To Represent
The telecast also will featured a special segment meant to raise awareness about the situation in Ukraine which featured a surprise video appearance from that country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky.
FULL WINNERS LIST
Album of the Year
We Are
Jon Batiste
Record of the Year
“Leave the Door Open”
Silk Sonic
Song of the Year
“Leave the Door Open”
Silk Sonic
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Kiss Me More
Doja Cat Featuring SZA
Best Pop Vocal Album
Sour
Olivia Rodrigo
Best R&B Album
Heaux Tales
Jazmine Sullivan
Best Rap Performance
Family Ties
Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
Best New Artist
Olivia Rodrigo
Best Country Album
Starting Over
Chris Stapleton
Song of the Year
Leave the Door Open
Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
Producer of the Year
Jack Antonoff
Best Comedy Album
Sincerely
Louis C.K.
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Love For Sale
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Best Pop Solo Performance
driver’s license
Olivia Rodrigo
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Songwrights Apothecary Lab
Esperanza Spaulding
Best Rap Song
Jail
Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Kanye West & Mark Williams
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Hurricane
Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby
Best Progressive R&B Album
Table for two
Lucky Daye
Best R&B Song
Leave the Door Open
Silk Sonic
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Fight for You
H.E.R.
Best R&B Performance – TIE
Leave the Door Open
Silk Sonic
and
Pick Up Your Feelings
Jasmine Sullivan
Best Alternative Music Album
Daddy’s Home
St. Vincent
Best Rock Album
Medicine at Midnight
Foo Fighters
Best Rock Song
Waiting on a War
Foo Fighters
Best Metal Performance
The Alien
Dream Theater
Best Rock Performance
Making a Fire
Foo Fighters
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Shaw: Narrow Sea
Caroline Shaw
Best Classical Compendium
Woman Warriors – Voices of Change
Amy Andersson, conductor; Amy Andersson, Mark Mattson & Lolita Ritmanis
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Mythologies
Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitmann
Best Classical Instrumental Performance, Solo
Alone Together
Jennifer Koh
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Beethoven: Cello Sonatas
Yo Yo Ma
Best Choral Performance
Mahler: Symphony No. 8
Gustavo Dudamel
Best Opera Recording
Glass: Akhnaten
Producer of the Year, Classical
Judith Sherman
Best Engineered Classical Album
Chanticleer Sings Christmas
Leslie Ann Jones and Michael Romanowski
Best Spoken Word Album
Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis
Don Cheadle
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Tree Falls
Taylor Eigsti
Best Tropical Latin Album
Salswing!
Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
Best Regional Mexican Music Album
A Mis 80s
Vicente Fernandez
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Origen
Juanes
Best Música Urbana Album
El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo
Bad Bunny
Best Latin Pop Album
Mendó
Alex Cuba
Best Roots Gospel Album
My Savior
Carrie Underwood
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Old Church Basement
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
Best Gospel Album
Believe For It
CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Believe For It
CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans & Mitch Wong
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Never Lost
CeCe Winans
Best Music Film
Summer of Soul
Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, video director; David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent & Joseph Patel, video producers
Best Music Video
Freedom
Jon Batiste
Best Immersive Audio Album
Alicia
George Massenburg & Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Ann Mincieli, immersive producer
Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical
Passenger
Mike Shinoda
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Love For Sale
Dae Bennett, Josh Coleman & Billy Cumella, engineers; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers
Best Historical Album
Joni Mitchell Archives, Volume 1: The Early Years
Patrick Milligan & Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer
Best Album Notes
The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions
Ricky Riccardi
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
All Things Must Pass
Darren Evans, Dhani Harrison & Olivia Harrison
Best Recording Package
Pakelang
Li Jheng Han and Yu Wei
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Subconsciously
Black Coffee
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Alive
Rüfüs Du Sol
Best Raggae Album
Beauty in the Silence
Soja
Best Regional Roots Album
Kau Ka Pe’a
Kalani Pe’a
Best Contemporary Blues Album
662
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Best Traditional Blues Album
I Be Trying
Cedric Burnside
Best Bluegrass Album
My Bluegrass Heart
Béla Fleck
Best Americana Album
Native Sons
Los Lobos
Best American Roots Performance
Cry
Jon Batiste
Best Country Song
Cold
Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Younger Me
Brothers Osborne
Best Country Solo Performance
You Should Probably Leave
Chris Stapleton
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)
Chick Corea, soloist
Best Latin Jazz Album
Mirror Mirror
Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver
Christian McBride Big Band
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Skyline
Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba
Best New Age Album
Divine Tides
Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
The Edge of Longing
Vince Mendoza
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Meta Knight’s Revenge
Charlie Rosen and Jake Silervman
Best Instrumental Composition
Eberhard
Lyle Mays
Best Global Music Album
Mother Nature
Anjelique Kidjo
Best Global Musical Performance
Mohabbat
Arooj Aftab
Best Immersive Album
Soundtrack Of The American Soldier
Leslie Ann Jones, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Dan Merceruio, immersive producer (Jim R. Keene & The United States Army Field Band)
Best Song Written for Visual Media
All Eyes on Me
Bo Burnham
Bo Burnham, video director; Josh Senior, video producer
Best Musical Theater Album
The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical
Composers/Lyricists Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear
Producer Emily Bear
Best Composition Soundtrack Album For Visual Media
The United States vs. Billy Holiday
Andra Day
Compilation Producer Salaam Remi
Music Supervisor Lynn Fainchtein
Best Score Soundrack Album For Visual Media – TIE
Caros Raphael Rivera
The Queen’s Gambit
and
Jon Batiste, Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor
Soul
Recording Academy Commits To Grammy Awards Inclusion Rider
Erik Pedersen contributed to this report.More from Deadline
- Grammy Nominations: Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo Score; Jon Batiste Leads All With 11
- Grammys Airs Extended Tribute To Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Appears At Grammys Via Video; How The Moment Came Together
Comments / 5