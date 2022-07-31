ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save Up to 69% Off on Designer Sundresses at Nordstrom Rack — Including a $27 Dress From a Royal-Approved Brand

By Delilah Gray
 3 days ago
Despite the neverending heat wave , it’s always a good time to bring out the sundresses . Because warm weather is still going strong, Nordstrom Rack is having a huge sale on their designer dresses . From Calvin Klein to Tommy Hilfiger, from Topshop to Steve Madden , there’s a maxi dress for everyone at this sale. You can snag a designer dress for up to 69 percent off for a limited time. And that’s one of many reasons we love Nordstrom Rack. So take the new season as a chance to treat yourself and snag something you know you’ll rock at the next brunch date.

As we said, there’s a gorgeous option from Topshop, a brand that Kate Middleton adores, according to Kate Middleton Style. And trust us, this Topshop dress is absolutely gorgeous.

Check out some of our top picks from the Nordstrom Rack summer dress sale below!

BOSS Darkea Long Sleeve Animal Print Dress — $158.97, originally $398.00

Rock this summer with this sexy and chic animal print dress. With long sleeves and an intricate animal print design, this dress will work in any setting this season.

BOSS Darkea Long Sleeve Animal Print Dress

$158.97, originally $398.00


TOPSHOP Frill Floral A-Line Dress — $27.97, originally $93.00

For those who love a bit of dramatic flair, snag this flirty, vintage-inspired dress from Topshop . With a vintage and eye-catching design, this dress will turn heads.

TOPSHOP Frill Floral A-Line Dress

$27.97, originally $93.00


Calvin Klein Floral Tiered Puff Sleeve Maxi Dress — $55.49, originally $149.99

Keep it simple with this elegant, tiered maxi dress. This five-star dress ia made with lightweight cotton, making it a perfect dress for going on the go.

Calvin Klein Floral Tiered Puff Sleeve Maxi Dress

$55.49, originally $149.99


Tommy Hilfiger Sketch Plaid Wrap Dress — $52.49, originally $109.00

For those who love feeling like a princess, we found the perfect dress for you. With an adorable plaid design and slimming figure, this wrap dress will instantly become a favorite.

Tommy Hilfiger Sketch Plaid Wrap Dress

$52.49, originally $109.00


