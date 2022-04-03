Early onset puberty has increased since COVID-19

Your annual screening mammogram may do more than spot breast cancer early -- it may give you a heads up on your heart disease risk, too. Digital breast X-rays can also detect a build-up of calcium in the arteries of your breasts, an early sign of heart disease. These white areas -- known as breast arterial calcification, or BAC -- are markers of hardening in the arteries and tend to go along with advancing age, Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and inflammation. (It is not the same as calcification of the inner layer of the arteries that is often found in smokers or people with high cholesterol.)

CANCER ・ 20 DAYS AGO