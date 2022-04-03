ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Early onset puberty has increased since COVID-19

NPR
 2 days ago

Puberty can be scary for kids, especially when it comes earlier than what's perceived as normal. Since COVID hit, some medical experts have reported a rise in the number of kids undergoing early onset puberty. For children who will develop periods, that's earlier than age 8. In one study, scientists reported...

www.npr.org

deseret.com

This COVID-19 symptom is an early sign of infection

The novel coronavirus continues to circulate around the country, infecting thousands of people even as restrictions have ended across multiple states. What to know: Getting infected with COVID-19 is still possible in the United States, despite high levels of natural immunity and protection from COVID-19 vaccines. Symptoms: Dr. Allison Arwady,...
CHICAGO, IL
WHYY

COVID-19 infection increases your risk for diabetes, a new study says

People who suffered from even mild cases of COVID-19 face an increased risk of being diagnosed with diabetes within a year of recovering from the illness, a new study reports. Researchers found that people who had COVID-19 were about 40% more likely to develop diabetes within a year after recovering, compared to participants in a control group. The likelihood of developing diabetes grew if the patient suffered from a serious infection that led to hospitalization or a stay in intensive care.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

France sees biggest jump in COVID cases since early February

PARIS (Reuters) - France saw the biggest jump in new COVID-19 cases since February, health ministry data showed on Tuesday, with 180,777 new infections over 24 hours, and hospital numbers also rose for the third consecutive day. The new cases brought the cumulative number of registered infections to 24.3 million...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

What is the link between alcohol and Alzheimer's disease?

Excessive alcohol use may put a person at risk of developing certain health problems relating to the brain. This may increase the likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s disease. Around. American adults drink to excess, and almost half of the United States population drank alcohol in 2020. Excessive drinking can cause...
DRINKS
ClickOnDetroit.com

Are you familiar with the symptoms of neuropathy?

Millions of people are going through life experiencing excruciating pain cause by neuropathy, according to the National Institute of Health. If you, or someone you know, suffers from this condition, Momentum Health Neuropathy Center may be able to help. Dr. Karen May, neuropathy survivor and founder of Momentum Health Center,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
PsyPost

New research in mice suggests Alzheimer’s disease is linked to circadian rhythm

A good night’s sleep has always been linked to better mood, and better health. Now, scientists have even more evidence of just how much sleep – and more specifically our circadian rhythm, which regulates our sleep cycle – is linked to certain diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease. A team of researchers from the United States have found further evidence that the cells which help keep the brain healthy and prevent Alzheimer’s disease also follow a circadian rhythm.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New study finds higher rates of newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes after infection with mild COVID-19

New research published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]), suggests a possible association between mild COVID-19 cases and subsequently diagnosing type 2 diabetes. The analysis of health records from 1,171 general and internal medicine practices across Germany conducted by Professor Wolfgang Rathmann...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AHA News

New heart failure guidelines expand focus on people at risk or showing early signs

A new set of recommendations aimed at helping doctors prevent and manage heart failure expand the focus on people at risk or showing early signs of the condition. The latest guidelines from the American Heart Association, American College of Cardiology and Heart Failure Society of America emphasize the importance of optimizing blood pressure and adhering to a healthy lifestyle to prevent the disease, along with new treatment strategies for people already showing symptoms. The recommendations published Friday in the journal Circulation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NJ.com

Had COVID? Your risk of Type 2 diabetes just soared.

COVID-19 heightens the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes in some people, no matter how severe their bout with the coronavirus was, according to a new study. Those who fell ill with COVID-19 had a 46% greater likelihood of developing Type 2 diabetes or being put on medication to control their blood sugar, according to a Washington Post report on the results. The study noted even those who suffered minor or asymptomatic infections were at increased risk.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

Mammograms may detect risk for heart disease

Your annual screening mammogram may do more than spot breast cancer early -- it may give you a heads up on your heart disease risk, too. Digital breast X-rays can also detect a build-up of calcium in the arteries of your breasts, an early sign of heart disease. These white areas -- known as breast arterial calcification, or BAC -- are markers of hardening in the arteries and tend to go along with advancing age, Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and inflammation. (It is not the same as calcification of the inner layer of the arteries that is often found in smokers or people with high cholesterol.)
CANCER
CBS 58

Fight Alzheimer's in your mid-30s by tracking these warning signs

(CNN) -- Having high cholesterol and blood sugar in your 30s may raise your risk for Alzheimer's disease decades later in life, according to a new study. "We have shown for the first time that the associations between cholesterol and glucose levels and the future risk of Alzheimer's disease extend much earlier in life than previously thought," senior study author Lindsay Farrer, chief of biomedical genetics at Boston University Biomedical Genetics, told CNN.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Association Found Between Mild COVID-19 Cases and Subsequent Type 2 Diabetes

New research published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]), suggests a possible association between mild COVID-19 cases and subsequently diagnosing type 2 diabetes. The analysis of health records from 1,171 general and internal medicine practices across Germany conducted by Professor Wolfgang Rathmann...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Henry County Daily Herald

HEALTH: Hair loss most likely temporary

DEAR DR. ROACH: Last summer I had two abdominal surgeries, which were very traumatic (total of 17 days in the hospital), as well as severe pain and a very difficult recuperation. Approximately three months later, my hair started falling out. It is now so short and so thin. My doctor said it is “telogen effluvium,” and is a result of the trauma and stress I experienced in hospital and during recovery. I’ve been using Rogaine for Women for about a month now. Can you recommend anything additional that I can take or use that will help my hair regrow? My doctor said it is usually temporary, but I don’t see any improvement yet.
HAIR CARE
POZ

Concerns: Fatty Liver

About one third of young people living with HIV may have non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Over time, NAFLD can lead to inflammation, cirrhosis and liver cancer. It is often accompanied by obesity and metabolic syndrome. Management involves lifestyle changes, such as weight loss and exercise. Spanish researchers analyzed 38 children, adolescents and young adults with perinatal HIV, meaning they acquired the virus around the time of birth. They were all on antiretroviral therapy, and most had viral suppression. Eleven people with HIV (29%) were diagnosed with NAFLD using noninvasive imaging, compared with just three of 38 HIV-negative young people (8%). HIV--related parameters, such as viral load and CD4 cell count, generally did not differ significantly between those with and without NAFLD, and the condition was only partially explained by overweight and metabolic syndrome. The researchers suggested that routine liver ultrasound imaging should be considered for young people with perinatally acquired HIV.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

