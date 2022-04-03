ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Superstore" Actor Nico Santos And "Survivor" Star Zeke Smith Just Got Engaged, And Their Story Is So Beautiful

By Kelly Martinez
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UnHxk_0eyElP4X00

Congratulations are in order! Superstore and Crazy Rich Asians actor Nico Santos and Survivor star Zeke Smith just got engaged!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43of48_0eyElP4X00
Momodu Mansaray / WireImage / Getty Images

While presenting at Saturday's GLAAD Media Awards, Zeke took the next step and popped the question.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1989cf_0eyElP4X00
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for GLAAD

The Survivor star revealed that the two met four years ago at this very event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ybn7Y_0eyElP4X00

Here they are in 2018!

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for GLAAD

"Speaking of love stories, ours began four years ago here in our favorite restaurant, the Beverly Hills ballroom. ... Nico, he got me, at the after party, he got me a cocktail, lured me into his limousine, and he swept me off my feet," Zeke said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B3zR2_0eyElP4X00
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Zeke continued, "Nico, your love has taught me how to love. You are my other half. And I wanna spend the rest of my life with you."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ovCBR_0eyElP4X00
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for GLAAD

Then, Zeke got down on one knee...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WEeM8_0eyElP4X00
Rich Polk / Getty Images for Ketel One Vodka

...and Nico, of course, said yes!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N9j2a_0eyElP4X00
Randy Shropshire / Getty Images for GLAAD

Nico later confirmed their engagement in an Instagram post , "I said yes. You have my heart forever."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D43D8_0eyElP4X00
Randy Shropshire / Getty Images for GLAAD

Check out that ring!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TMULy_0eyElP4X00
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for GLAAD

The engagement is a long time coming! Back in 2021, Zeke gushed about his life with Nico in an interview with Entertainment Weekly: "I fell in love! About three years ago at the GLAAD Awards, I met my boyfriend, actor Nico Santos. We just bought a house and are mired in the domestic bliss of choosing paint colors, figuring out where exactly that draft is coming from, and replacing appliances that were just fine during the inspections!"

@zekerchief / Instagram / Via Instagram: @zekerchief

Congrats to the happy couple!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uuTgj_0eyElP4X00
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for GLAAD

Check out the proposal below:

The GLAAD Media Awards stream on Hulu starting April 16.

