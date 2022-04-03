"Superstore" Actor Nico Santos And "Survivor" Star Zeke Smith Just Got Engaged, And Their Story Is So Beautiful

Related
[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”
Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
'Flip or Flop' is ending because filming reportedly became 'too intimate' for exes Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa
Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack announced Thursday that "Flip or Flop" was ending. A source told People filming was "too intimate" for the exes.
Lil Nas X Temporarily Decides He's Not Gay After Losing at the Grammys
Lil Nas X had an eventful night at the 2022 Grammy Awards and luckily he documented everything for his lucky Twitter followers.
’90 Day Fiance’ Star Larissa Dos Santos Lima’s Transformation: See ~Sizzling~ Makeover Photos
She’s all smiles! 90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima is feeling like the best version of herself after undergoing an incredible makeover and transformation. Fans were first introduced to the Brazilian bombshell on the hit TLC show, and she continued to document her life changes on social media. After going through a tough breakup with her ex-husband, Colt Johnson, Larissa decided to focus on herself.
Teen Mom fans devastated after Briana DeJesus’ ex Devoin Austin skips daughter Nova’s first day of school in new clip
TEEN Mom 2 fans have been left devastated after Briana DeJesus’ ex Devoin Austin skipped their daughter Nova’s first day of school. Viewers shared their disappointment in response to a clip from the MTV show. During Tuesday's episode of Teen Mom 2, fans watched Briana, 27, wonder whether...
Teen Mom star Mackenzie Edwards slammed for ‘COPYING’ Chelsea Houska with new ‘unrecognizable transformation’
TEEN Mom OG star Mackenzie Edwards was slammed for “COPYING” Chelsea Houska with her new “unrecognizable transformation.”. The 25-year-old debuted her drastic makeover last week. Mackenzie recently took to Instagram to share a video, which documented her transformation from a light blonde to dark brunette. Throughout the...
Teen Mom Leah Messer posts cryptic quote saying ‘my past is dead to me’ amid nasty feud with Kailyn Lowry
TEEN Mom Leah Messer posted a cryptic quote that said "my past is dead to me" amid her nasty feud with co-star Kailyn Lowry. Leah, 29, spoke about the "lessons" learned in an Instagram Story. The Teen Mom 2 started off her post with a caption that read: "Always grateful...
JoJo Fletcher Has Fun-Filled Bachelorette Party in Mexico Ahead of Wedding to Jordan Rodgers
JoJo Fletcher is celebrating her upcoming wedding with a fun bachelorette party!. The 31-year-old reality star, who has been engaged to fiancé Jordan Rodgers since 2016, jetted off to Mexico for the occasion. One of her many friends in attendance includes Bachelor alum Becca Tilley, whom Fletcher thanked on her Instagram Story for "surprising" the group with custom hats.
Teen Mom fans slam Briana DeJesus for secret meeting with her enemy Kailyn Lowry’s ex Chris Lopez in new MTV show clip
TEEN Mom fans slammed Briana DeJesus for a secret meeting with her enemy Kailyn Lowry's ex Chris Lopez in a brand new clip from their MTV show. Briana, 27, and her best friend Shirley went together for a trip to Philadelphia. During the Instagram video, the Teen Mom 2 star...
Billie Lourd announces marriage to Austen Rydell: See the wedding photos
Carrie Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, announced her marriage to actor Austen Rydell on Tuesday.
John Legend Says He's 'Truly Jealous' of 3-Year-Old Son Miles' Look at the 2022 Grammys
On Sunday, the 43-year-old singer and wife Chrissy Teigen attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards with their two kids, daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3. Legend, who gave a special performance at the event to raise awareness for the war in Ukraine, later posted an adorable side-by-side photo comparing his and Teigen's awards show outfits to his kids' snazzy looks.
Ciara and Russell Wilson’s Sweetest Moments With Their Kids Over the Years: Family Photos
Ciara’s sweeties! The singer and Russell Wilson love documenting their days with their kids. The Grammy winner became a mom before she met the professional football player, giving birth to her and then-fiancé’s Future’s son, Future Jr., in May 2014. One month ahead of the little one’s arrival, the Texas native exclusively told Us Weekly […]
Ashley Iaconetti Says Her 8-Week-Old Son Dawson Is the 'Next Zac Efron'
The former Bachelor contestant, 34, shared an adorable video on her Instagram Story Monday of her newborn son, Dawson Demitri, whom she shares with husband Jared Haibon. In the clip, Iaconetti gushed over baby Dawson cooing and wiggling in his bassinet while listening to The Greatest Showman's "Rewrite the Stars," by Zac Efron and Zendaya.
Bachelor Nation’s Jason Tartick Says He and Kaitlyn Bristowe Want Kids ‘the Second’ They Get Married
Starting their brood! Bachelor Nation couple Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe are ready to start trying for babies right after they officially tie the knot. The former Bachelorette star, 33, tells Life & Style exclusively...
The Bold and the Beautiful fans ‘furious’ after Finn is ‘killed off’ and slam show for ‘getting rid of favorite star’
THE Bold and the Beautiful fans were left reeling after Tuesday’s episode appeared to confirm that Finn is dead and leaving the show. Viewers have been waiting on the edge of their seats to learn the beloved character’s fate after he was shot at the end of last week’s broadcast.
NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey reacts to big series announcement
NCIS Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey has reacted to the series being renewed for a second season. Following the announcement, the Love Is Blind host – who plays NCIS Hawai'i lead Jane Tennant – took to Instagram to share her excitement. The newest spin-off in the franchise has been...
Soulja Boy’s Girlfriend Claims She Was Blindsided By News He’s Expecting A Baby With Another Woman
Soulja Boy’s longtime girlfriend claims she had no idea that he was having a baby with a hairstylist until he posted about it on Instagram. Soulja Boy, 31, has some explaining to do to his longtime girlfriend Aliyah Hanes, 29, who claims that the rapper didn’t tell her that he was expecting a baby with another woman. If that weren’t bad enough, Aliyah — who said in a shocking interview with Daily Mail that she was “best friends and lovers” with Soulja Boy for “over a decade” — found out about his new bundle of (not so) joy on Instagram, when he posted a video on March 19 that announced to his fans that he was having a baby boy with an LA-based hairstylist named Jackie.
Hailey Bieber Breaks Silence on Rumors She's Pregnant After Grammys Appearance: ‘Leave Me Alone’
Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. Hailey Bieber personally shut down rumors that she's expecting her first child following her Grammys appearance with Justin Bieber Sunday. Hailey appeared on the red carpet in a Saint Laurent dress. Some fans speculated whether she was pregnant based on photos from the event, which Radar Online turned into a news story. Radar posted about the story on its Instagram, and Hailey commented on the post. “I'm not pregnant leave me alone,” she wrote.
SZA didn’t realise her leg was broken when she accepted Grammy with Doja Cat
SZA has revealed that her leg was broken when she used crutches to make it onstage at this year’s Grammys, where she won the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her Doja Cat collaboration ‘Kiss Me More’. During an interview backstage following their win, SZA said...
Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry’s Family Album With Her Sons Over the Years: Photos
Kailyn Lowry’s kids! The Teen Mom 2 star is a proud boy mom and loves showing life with her little ones on social media. The MTV personality became a mom in 2010 when she and her then-boyfriend, Jo Rivera, welcomed son Isaac. While the high school sweethearts split shortly after, the former couple continue to […]
