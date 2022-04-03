ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

KU faithful cheer Jayhawks to victory in New Orleans

By Heidi Schmidt
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eey3Q_0eyEjPHn00

NEW ORLEANS, La. — There a huge party on Bourbon Street in New Orleans Saturday night and it’s full of KU fans.

Thousands of Jayhawks fans packed the Superdome Saturday afternoon, hoping to see KU earn a little redemption.

In 2018, the Jayhawks lost to the Villanova Wildcats in San Antonio, and they’ve lost two title games in the Superdome over the years. In 2003, the program lost to Syracuse with Roy Williams as the coach. Then nine years later in 2012, they lost to Kentucky under Bill Self.

Fans say they’d like to end that streak.

In all, fans seemed relieved with the victory.

KU’s Final Four postgame locker room celebration

“Amazing game. Amazing performance by Kansas best game ever. Glad to be here for sure.”

“We came out here and it’s our time. Let’s go!”

Fans showed their excitement with the Rock Chalk Chant as the game wound down, and it carried over into concourse after the game.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

KWCH.com

Kansans show off support for Jayhawks

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s already been a wildly successful season for the University of Kansas men’s basketball team. Being one of the final two teams left standing in a season that begins each year with more than 350 years is an accomplishment worth celebrating. But no matter how much you try to look at the big picture and take pride in just getting to a title game, somebody is going to be disappointed Monday night. On the other side, a large fanbase is going to celebrate, likely through Monday night into Tuesday morning. But after streets clear, the good times will continue. Will the party be centered or Kansas, or several hundred miles to the east? We’ll likely have that answer by about 11 p.m. Monday night.
WICHITA, KS
