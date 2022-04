For the second consecutive season, the Arkansas Gymbacks’ season concluded with a trip to the Sweet 16. The season ended Saturday by placing 4th in the regional final, finishing behind No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 8 Minnesota, and No. 9 Cal in Norman, Okla. Arkansas scored record-highs in beam (49.475), and vault (49.500), and finished with a record of 10-18, which is a program-best since the hire of head coach Jordyn Wieber prior to the 2020 season. Despite the team’s season coming to a close, two members of the Arkansas Gymnastics squad will continue to compete for individual National Championships. Graduate Senior Sarah Shafer...

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO