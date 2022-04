DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in the theft of a catalytic converter. (credit: Dallas Police Department) On February 4, 2022, at about 4:30 p.m., the suspects removed the catalytic converter from a vehicle parked in the 8500 block of Forney Road. The suspect vehicle can be seen in these images taken from the victim’s surveillance camera. (credit: Dallas Police Department) This offense is documented on case number 802581-2022. Anyone with information regarding the identity of these suspects are asked to call Detective J. Hellenguard, #8458, with the Dallas Police Department’s Southeast Investigative Unit at 214-671-0132.

DALLAS, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO