England travel to Italy on Sunday as they attempt to continue their impressive start to the Women’s Six Nations in the second round of matches.The faced Scotland on the opening matchday last weekend, and decimated their opponents in 57-5 victory which will have made their quality clear to their rivals in the competition. The reigning champions are looking a record-extending 18th victory in the Women’s Six Nations, having won three of the last four tournaments.The Italians, on the other hand, got their campaign off to a poor start with a tough match against France which ended in a 39-6 defeat,...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO