One Person Charged with Firearm Violations During UNC Basketball Celebration

An Iowa City man faces a no-contact order violation and a harassment charge after he was taken into custody early Sunday morning. 30-year-old Tahmir Allen of North Governor Street was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 1:30am Sunday. Allen was wanted on a Harassment charge after allegedly constantly trying to contact a Coralville resident the night of January 30th. Police say Allen should have known attempts to contact the victim would be annoying, intimidating or place the victim in fear. One call was made in the presence of police, and officers obtained home security video showing Allen at the door of the victim’s 23rd Avenue Place apartment shortly before they arrived.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 16 DAYS AGO