ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, GA

11 people injured and one killed in shooting at Saturday night concert in Texas, according to police

WMAZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS — Police said at least 11 people were shot and one person was killed in a Saturday night shooting during a trail ride and concert in southern Dallas. Dallas police officers said they responded to a shooting call at 5050 Cleveland Road in southern Dallas at approximately 12:13 a.m. on...

www.13wmaz.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Texas mom who blamed toddler's death on road rage arrested

A Texas woman who said her 3-year-old son was killed in a road-rage shooting has been arrested on a child endangerment charge, police said Thursday.Lacravivonne Monique Washington, 26, kept a handgun in her sport utility vehicle where it was accessible to her children, ages 2-4, who were unrestrained, according to a Dallas police affidavit.The investigation began Monday when Washington brought her son Jalexus Washington to Medical City of Dallas hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. The child died, and the mother told police that he had been shot by an unknown person in a road-rage shooting.Investigators found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, GA
City
Cleveland, GA
Dallas, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Wave 3

Wife finds video, reports husband in molestation of 5-year-old

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man was arrested on suspicion of molesting a 5-year-old girl after his wife found a video of it and called authorities, according to deputies. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called at 4:15 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 3800...
AUGUSTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Trial set for Georgia man who claims victim yelling racial slurs led to deadly shooting

STATESBORO, Ga. — A judge scheduled an April trial for a biracial man charged with murder in the 2020 shooting of a teenage girl on a Georgia highway. Defense attorneys for Marc Wilson say he fired his gun in self-defense the night of June 14, 2020, when a pickup truck tried to run his car off the road as people inside yelled racist slurs. A passenger in the truck, 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson, died after being struck by a bullet.
STATESBORO, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Dallas Police#Wfaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Jonesboro traffic stop leads to arrest of man sought in DeKalb murder case

A man was arrested in Jonesboro Thursday after officers discovered he was wanted in DeKalb County on murder charges tied to a 2021 homicide case. Jonesboro police pulled over Derico Joseph McCoggle, 20, for a traffic stop on Fayetteville Road. Officers said the Jonesboro resident appeared nervous and tossed a firearm out the passenger’s side of the car when he was asked to show his hands.
JONESBORO, GA
Law & Crime

Man Allegedly Beat Girlfriend So Severely She Said ‘Just Kill Me Already,’ Forced Her to Go with Him to Job Interview at Jail Across State Lines

A Texas man allegedly went to a job interview over the weekend while holding his girlfriend hostage. He’s since been arrested twice. Matthew Joseph Contreras, 25, stands accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to police in El Paso, Texas. Court documents obtained by local ABC/CW affiliate...
EL PASO, TX
The Independent

Two children aged five and 10 found dead wearing lifejackets near boat on Arkansas lake

Two children believed to be siblings were found dead in an Arkansas lake in an apparent boating accident on Wednesday, according to officials.Police received a call on Wednesday evening from a local fisherman on Lake Ouachita that he’d found two bodies wearing lifejackets, later identified as a five-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy thought to be related.A 5 year old boy and 10 year old girl were found dead yesterday in the Yorktown Bay Area of Lake Ouachita. @ARGameandFish dive team units are on the scene to search for a missing adult who was with the children. #ARnews pic.twitter.com/Zb8dnRWQy4— Gary...
ACCIDENTS
Washington Post

A Hawaii man’s body was found in a bathtub filled with concrete. Police say his lover killed him.

In his last email to his brother, Gary Ruby, 73, announced that he had found a new love interest. His name was Juan, and he was much younger than Gary. But by early March, Gary’s brother, Lorne, stopped hearing from his brother. It had been three weeks since their last exchange, so Lorne asked police to do a welfare check at Gary’s home in a gated community in Honolulu.
HONOLULU, HI
The Independent

Texas man arrested after telling police he had stored son’s body in kitchen since 2018

A Texas man has been arrested by police after they discovered the skeletal remains of a person suspected to be his son being kept in the man’s kitchen, the New Boston Police Department announced.Police arrived at the home of David McMichael, 67, on Tuesday, as they’d received a call to perform a welfare check on a man residing in the 1200 block of South Merrill in New Boston, Texas.When Mr McMichael answered the door, the officers asked the man if he knew why they were there. The 67-year-old then replied, according to police, that “Mr McMichael advised them it was because he had a body in his kitchen”.The man, police said, later explained that the body was allegedly his son’s, who had died in May 2018, nearly four years earlier.The police have not confirmed if the human remains found in McMichael’s kitchen are in fact his son’s, Jason McMichael, but the body has since been taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy and further identification.The 67-year-old Texas man was charged with abuse of a corpse and is being held in Bi-State jail.
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy