ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Portrait of the Artist

By Janet Farber
thereader.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Baader-Meinhof is currently requiring masks indoors) One way to understand an artist is to see their work from its birth to the present. And that is the nearly literal aim of the retrospective “Joshua Abelow: 1982-2022,” opening at Baader-Meinhof on...

thereader.com

Comments / 0

Related
Middletown Press

‘Master of Light’ Review: Doc Portrait Captures the Chiaroscuro Soul of an Ex-Con Artist

In “Master of Light,” Rosa Ruth Boesten’s superbly intimate portrait of painter George Anthony Morton, shadows matter as much as light. The documentary, which won the grand jury prize at the SXSW Film Festival, deals with Black trauma, gently acknowledging change without over-trumpeting resilience.While serving time in federal prison for selling drugs, Morton studied the works of Rembrandt and other classical painters. Unlike too many formerly incarcerated people, he found work when he was released after a 10-year stint. He painted the portrait of the Black owner of a gym, which led to more painting.
VISUAL ART
Vogue Magazine

Looking for the artist by Pretika Menon

A few months ago, Pretika found a piece of exquisite art in a trash can, a painting made entirely of butterfly wings, depicting a bird. Filled with wonder, she cleaned it up and took it home. “Moving away from city life has been a recalibration that brought me back into...
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Guardian

Long-lost Canova sculpture bought for couple’s garden could fetch £8m

It was one of the last marble sculptures completed by the great Italian artist Antonio Canova before his death in 1822 and depicts Mary Magdalene in a state of grief. But Maddalena Giacente (Recumbent Magdalene) – originally commissioned by the then British prime minister, Lord Liverpool – became an art world “sleeping beauty” as her authorship was gradually forgotten and her whereabouts became unknown.
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

British Museum to Drop Sackler Name, Joining a Succession of Museums

Click here to read the full article. The British Museum in London said on Friday evening that it would remove the Sackler name from its galleries. The decision follows similar decisions at a number of institutions, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Serpentine Galleries, and Tate Modern. The news was announced via a joint statement issued by the museum and the Raymond and Beverly Sackler Foundation. Raymond and Beverly Sackler supported the museum for over 20 years, providing funding “between the 1990s and 2013,” according to the statement. Their funding went toward the creation of galleries, educational facilities, and research areas at...
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Gallery#Logos#Color Balance#Baader Meinhof
ARTnews

A Contested Landscape Painting in Berlin Is Deemed an Authentic Rembrandt

Click here to read the full article. For 30 years, a painting of a long bridge at twilight in Amsterdam was credited to Rembrandt’s studio. But new findings have reclaimed the landscape as an authentic work by the Dutch master. Berlin’s Gemäldegalerie, home to one of the world’s most extensive collections of Rembrandts, announced the discovery this week, effectively overturning a prior conclusion made by the Rembrandt Research Project on its attribution. The Gemäldegalerie acquired Landscape with Arched Bridge in 1924, when it was attributed to Rembrandt. The work came from the private holdings of Friedrich August II, the last Duke of Oldenburg,...
VISUAL ART
The Phoblographer

We Loved These Beautiful Leica Lenses for Portrait Photography

There are very few things that render like Leica lenses. Last year, we spent the entire year reviewing every Leica lens they currently sell. And with that, we found lots of different ways to cater to different crowds. Browse any photography subreddit and you’ll probably find folks talking about the Leicas. Well, we dove into our Guide to Leica Lenses and we found some of our favorite Leica Lenses for portrait photography. They’re right here for you to enjoy.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Washington Post

Blood art has no place in museums

The world knows about blood diamonds. It’s time it learned about blood art. Last week brought the welcome news that some of the treasures of the Kingdom of Benin looted by the British more than a century ago will at last be repatriated to Nigeria. The Smithsonian Institution has announced that it will return its collection of priceless Benin artifacts — 39 pieces in all — once it hammers out the details of an agreement with Nigeria’s National Commission for Museums and Monuments. Other institutions should follow the Smithsonian’s lead.
MUSEUMS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Iconic Marilyn Monroe image by Andy Warhol tipped to sell at auction for $200M

NEW YORK — An iconic image of Marilyn Monroe created by Andy Warhol is coming to auction, with Christie’s auction house estimating the price at around $200 million. The silkscreen image known as “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn,” a close-up of Monroe with her hair in yellow, her eyeshadow blue and her lips red, is slated to be part of a week of sales in May, Christie’s said Monday.
VISUAL ART
tatler.com

Modern magic: Yinka Shonibare breathes new life into sketch as he brings his art to the gallery restaurant

Sketch has moved out of its angsty teens – the Conduit Street stalwart has, this year, turned 20. Can you believe it? Well, yes, it almost feels like the one time wünderkind has been around forever. For millennials growing up outside of London, like myself, the West End was veiled with a kind of aspirational coolness – and sketch was at its core. Then, at sketch’s core is the gallery dining room which was until mere weeks ago veiled in Shrigley pink. David Shrigley, the zeitgeisty Turner-nominated artist, was in 2014 commissioned to bring his scratchy, LOL-worthy drawings to the fore – 245 new, immediately identifiable drawings in total bedecked the walls in double layers above the foam shrimp-coloured chairs.
VISUAL ART
Architectural Digest

Andy Warhol’s Portrait of Marilyn Monroe May Sell For a New World Record

With the emergence of TikTok and Instagram, people transforming themselves into brands isn’t breaking glass ceilings, but back in the 1960s when The Beatles, Jackie Onassis, and Andy Warhol were considered royalty, it was revolutionary. In fact, Warhol is arguably as famous now as he was when he debuted his iconic Campbell’s Soup Cans in 1962. Like The Beatles, Warhol’s legacy is transcendent. And, like artists who essentially invented a new style of art—Picasso’s Cubism, Breton’s Surrealism, and Monet’s Impressionism—Warhol and his prolific collection of Pop that challenges society’s archaic hierarchy is infinitely more valuable today. Case in point: Shot Sage Blue Marilyn, one of Warhol’s iconic portraits, is expected to sell for no less than $200 million at Christie’s. And, come May, it may even be the most expensive work of art sold at auction.
VISUAL ART
The Guardian

Frank Auerbach: Unseen review – art that restores a sense of what it is to be human

It would be lovely to write about Frank Auerbach, just once, without mentioning his childhood, and I suspect the artist would prefer it. But as war once again destroys cities and people in Europe, his story has terrible relevance. Frank Helmut Auerbach was born in Berlin in 1931. When he was seven his Jewish parents sent him to Britain. He never saw them again: they died at Auschwitz.
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Pace Gallery Takes on an Under-Recognized Painter Who’s Never Had a Solo Museum Show

Click here to read the full article. Huong Dodinh, a painter of stately abstractions who has never before had gallery representation, has joined Pace, one of the world’s biggest galleries. Pace, which has spaces in cities such as New York, London, Hong Kong, and Seoul, said that the move was intended to expand the gallery’s presence in Europe. Dodinh is based in Paris, where Pace has long been rumored to be opening a space. Currently, Pace also operates in Geneva. It is unusual for an artist as under-recognized as Dodinh to make the jump to a mega-gallery. Often, the artists who join Pace...
VISUAL ART
The Guardian

Companion Piece by Ali Smith review – scintillating tales across the centuries

Companion Piece is a fitting title for Ali Smith’s12th novel, her first after the extraordinary Seasonal Quartet. It’s a book that springs from the same source as its predecessors – written and published swiftly, it is about as real-time as novels get, set in the heart of lockdown in “this land of union-jack-the-lads in the year of our lord two thousand and twenty one”. It feels as if Smith so enjoyed the breakneck speed of writing her quartet that she has produced this: a companion piece. Even the (beautiful) David Hockney cover looks like it was designed to sit on a shelf next to the Quartet.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy