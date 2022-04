NORWALK — Henry R. Timman day is April 6 in Norwalk. The Sally De Forest Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution are inviting the public to a drop-in reception to acknowledge his contribution to the history of the Firelands. The reception will be from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at the Huron County Chamber of Commerce, 10 W. Main St., Norwalk. Parking is available at Suhr Family Park.

NORWALK, OH ・ 9 DAYS AGO