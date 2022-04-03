ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Where in Minnesota These 25 (+ More) Celebs Were Born

By Pete Hanson
 2 days ago
Minnesota may be known as the Land of 10,000 lakes, but we've also produced our share of well-known celebrities too. Here's a look at where some of our state's most famous sons and daughters were born. Famous Minnesota Born Celebrities. In addition to all those folks, you can add:....

(Watch) Unearthed Footage Of 11 Year Old Prince

I can only imagine what treasures are stashed away in the archives of a heritage TV station like WCCO. To stumble across something like Prince being interviewed on the news about a teachers' strike in 1970, totally by chance is amazing. WCCO Production Director, Matt Liddy just happened to be...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MIX 108

Top Baby Names In Minnesota And Wisconsin For 2022

When people are picking a name for their child, they want to pick something that gets respect, gives personality, and fits their child. Choosing a name can be difficult, it has become even harder because there are so many more options for character names, musicians, and sports heroes. I hear all kinds of new names pop up, and new spellings of old names.
MINNESOTA STATE
$1.4 Million Lake Home in Minnesota Built in 1961- See why It’s Worth It

At first glance, the thought of paying $1.4 Million for a house that was built in 1961 seems ridiculous. And yes, the price might be a bit up simply because of the way the housing market is right now. But even with taking that into consideration, this house has so many updates and being that it's on a pretty nice lake lot, it might just be worth that, or at least something that's close to that price point.
VICTORIA, MN
KDHL AM 920

Are More People Moving To or Moving Away From Minnesota?

Whether it was caused by the pandemic, many people packed up and moved to a new location in 2021. But did more people move to, or away, from Minnesota?. There is no doubt that people were on the move in 2021. The working-from-home phenomenon along with the 'great resignation' that were both spurred by the pandemic in 2020 played major factors in motivating many citizens to find a different place to live last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Minnesota

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 966,570 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 295 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Minnesota, deaths attributable to the […]
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

12-Year-Old Tiger Named Putin Dies Unexpectedly At Minnesota Zoo: ‘This Is A Profound Loss’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 12-year-old Amur tiger named Putin at the Minnesota Zoo died unexpectedly during a routine medical procedure. According to the zoo, the male tiger experienced cardiac failure during the Wednesday procedure. “Despite heroic emergency efforts of veterinarians, animal health technicians, and zookeepers, he did not survive,” the zoo said in a press release. “This is a profound loss.” With heavy hearts we share that our 12-year-old male Amur tiger passed away yesterday during a routine medical procedure despite heroic emergency efforts by our team. This is a profound loss, and we thank our staff for their dedication to the animals....
MINNESOTA STATE
The Grisly Story of Minnesota’s Forgotten “Whipping Cult” Murders

I hadn't until stumbling across this article by The Body International -- an online publication whose mission is to share the stories of destructive cults. The story of the Whipping Cult goes back to the early 1950's and is set in Lauderdale, Minnesota. What makes the story fascinating -- amongst other things -- is that the "cult" was led by a woman -- Marie Doyle, "a stocky, Midwestern housewife." As The Body International tells it, Doyle and her husband Pat were voted out of their Baptist church over their rather extreme interpretation of certain Bible verses, including Proverbs 20:30, which says "A good thrashing purges evil; punishment goes deep within us." (The Message).
LAUDERDALE, MN
Outdoor Life

Researchers in Minnesota Are Testing Deer, Moose, Bears, and Wolves for COVID

On the Grand Portage Reservation in northern Minnesota, researchers are administering COVID tests to bears, moose, deer, and wolves in an effort to understand how prevalent the virus is in local wildlife. SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans—has already been widely documented in whitetail deer in Iowa, and the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources confirmed its first case of COVID in a mule deer doe just this week. The virus has been found in domestic cats and dogs, zoo animals like gorillas and snow leopards, and farmed mink. With 25 states reporting cases of SARS in wildlife, understanding how widespread the virus is, tracking potential viral mutations, and avoiding potential transmissions of new strains seem like logical next steps.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota’s Newest Bald Eagle Makes Live Debut

The DNR Friday reported the second egg in the nest had been cracked open and the two eaglets are now being fed by their parents. The eggs were laid last month (Feb 12 and 16) and thousands of Minnesotans have been checking out the nest and its occupants through the DNR’s live EagleCam.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Convicted Killer From Minnesota Killed in Colorado Police Chase

A convicted murderer from Minnesota wanted for a parole violation was killed in a crash while being pursued by state troopers in Colorado. According to the Casper Star-Tribune, the deadly incident occurred last Thursday in northern Colorado. The Wyoming newspaper reported the 66-year-old Minnesota man died after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a drainage ditch during a chase that began in Wyoming before entering Colorado with speeds approaching 120 mph.
MINNESOTA STATE
