ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Inside the real story of ‘The Invisible Pilot’ who faked his own death to work for drug lord Pablo Escobar and the CIA

By G. P. Rodriguez
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

A FARMER who faked his own death more than 40 years ago went on to work not only for drug lords like Pablo Escobar, but also for the CIA.

Gary Betzner's wife and three young children were told he had plunged to his death off an Arkansas bridge in 1977, but it was all a scheme designed to avoid jail time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VaBiE_0eyD9Md000
Gary Betzner faked his own death in 1977 Credit: Courtesy of HBO
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ikhJ2_0eyD9Md000
The Arkansas native went on to work for drug lord Pablo Escobar Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47pgz9_0eyD9Md000
Betzner was married to his second wife and had three young children when he faked his own death Credit: Courtesy of HBO

The entire town of Hazen was rocked by the news of Betzner's alleged suicide, as police never found a body, and his wife Sally appeared so distraught that she was taken to a psych ward for several days.

But things weren't at all what they seemed like.

The new HBO docuseries The Invisible Pilot tells the unbelievable story of Betzner, who is still alive today and spoke with the series' directors, as reported by The New York Post.

Betzner, who grew up in the South with an abusive father, served in the Navy's communications branch and has claimed he was trained as a pilot and taught how to fly undetected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dRABV_0eyD9Md000https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QECIq_0eyD9Md000

“Whether it was piloting or he was in communications, he definitely picked up something [about evading radar] there," the series' co-director Phil Lott told the Post.

After getting married for the first time in Arkansas and moving to Alaska in 1976 to try to get in the oil industry, Betzner began dabbling in small-scale pot smuggling.

An anti-establishment figure, he was arrested in Miami over narcotics charges in 1977.

He was arrested for possession a second time when he returned to Arkansas, and that's when he devised a plan to disappear - with his wife's help.

Faced with spending time in jail, Betzner and his second wife Sally faked his suicide, with Sally throwing his clothes in a river and telling police he had jumped off a bridge.

In the docu-series, Sally explains how she even took hypnosis classes with Betzner to give a credible performance as she posed as a grieving wife.

In reality, Betzner hid out in Hawaii under a fake identity and received visits from his wife and kids.

However, Betzner pulled another disappearing act when he was busted again in Hawaii, and this time he didn't even tell his family.

That's when he began working with various trafficking groups and cartels, using fake identities as he flew from place to place for his criminal bosses in the early 1980s.

Most notorious of his bosses was Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar.

“Gary tells a great story of purchasing planes and he created Pablo Escobar’s air force. And it was several planes, big planes, not just single engines or twin engines — these were jets,” Lott told the New York Post.

“And he tells several stories about spending time flying planes to Chile and just flying around looking for great valleys and beautiful vistas with Pablo Escobar.”

Betzner, who goes by one of his old monikers, Lucas Harmony, made a fortune in his illegal career and enjoyed his riches in South Florida.

But while Betzner was serving as a smuggling pilot, the CIA reached out to get him to help the US government arm the anti-Communist Contra rebels in Nicaragua.

To avoid jail time over his illegal dealings, Betzner reportedly agreed to fly weapons to the ranch of an American contractor and CIA asset in Costa Rica.

Betzner twice smuggled M-16 rifles, mines, and C-4 explosives to the ran, and brought back nearly 1,100 pounds of cocaine, per the Associated Press.

But his deal with the CIA didn't keep him out of jail for long, and the party ended for Betzner in 1984, when he was arrested while smuggling cocaine for Escobar.

The smuggler was sentenced to 27 years in jail, even though he has claimed the CIA had guaranteed him immunity.

He spilled his CIA secrets when he testified in 1988 to a Senate Committee, taking the risk of angering his former boss Escobar.

“There was this implication of collateral, the collateral being his family,” co-director Arik Mark told the Post. “There was this sort of unspoken surveillance that Escobar and his people made very clear to Gary.”

But Escobar did not take revenge, and after serving his full sentence, Betzner reconnected with his children and now lives a humble life with his third wife.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kbCLd_0eyD9Md000https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XWpJ5_0eyD9Md000

The docuseries will air on April 4, 2022, at 9pm ET.

Viewers can watch season one exclusively on HBO Max.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3arZ1l_0eyD9Md000
Betzner was one of the pilots who smuggled cocaine for infamous Pablo Escobar Credit: Alamy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EYmHZ_0eyD9Md000
The new HBO docuseries The Invisible Pilot tells the unbelievable story of Betzner Credit: Courtesy of HBO

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 2

The US Sun
The US Sun

376K+

Followers

16K+

Posts

119M+

Views

Related
Collider

'The Invisible Pilot' Docuseries Trailer Tells a Riveting True Story About a Pilot With a Double Life

Viewers have a new look at what they can expect from the upcoming documentary series The Invisible Pilot. HBO has released a new trailer for the upcoming series. The trailer begins by talking about Gary Betzner's career as a crop duster. It goes on to talk about how Betzner was a great pilot and had survived eleven plane crashes. The trailer then talks about how one day in 1977, the car he was driving broke down on a bridge. He then unexpectedly jumped off the bridge and died. It then shifts focus with people trying to figure out why Betzner would take his own life. One of the theories that is hinted at is when the trailer shows a newspaper headline that says "'Dixie Mafia' Is Active In South." His wife talks to the camera about how Gary had lived a double life as a drug smuggler. His career as a smuggler helped Betzner earn millions of dollars. He was also flying guns that were connected to the CIA. The trailer then plays old audio of Betzner saying "I'm in a very dangerous position right now." In an interview for the documentary, his daughter talks about how she looked up to her father and was hurt when she learned the truth about him. It concludes by saying that he was connected to one of the biggest political scandals of his lifetime.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
Daily Mail

'Ruthless' daughter who manipulated her father into leaving her most of his £100m fortune while leaving her brother with NOTHING faces £2m bill after losing court battle and being ordered to take equal £27m share

A 'ruthless and materialistic' daughter who manipulated her father into leaving her most of his £100million fortune while her brother got almost nothing now faces a £2million legal bill after losing a bitter court battle. Over the past three years, Louise Reeves has been fighting her brother Bill...
LAW
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pablo Escobar
Daily Mail

'Putin's former son-in-law has stolen our baby': Socialite wife of Russian oligarch makes astonishing claim that billionaire is hiding their daughter in Moscow

A London-based socialite has made the astonishing claim that her husband, the former son-in-law of Vladimir Putin, has stolen their newborn daughter and is hiding her in Moscow. Zhanna Volkova, a Russian celebrity married to the country's 'youngest billionaire' Kirill Shamalov, says she has been prevented from meeting the baby,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Female Italian fighter pilot, 23, who was kicked out of the country's air force after complaining that she had been brutally 'hazed' and bullied joins Ukrainian resistance

An Italian fighter pilot who was kicked out of her country's air force after complaining that she'd been brutally 'hazed' and bullied has now joined the Ukrainian resistance. Giulia Schiff made headlines two years ago when footage emerged of her being injured by colleagues in an initiation prank. The 23-year-old...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Drug Trafficking#Drug Lords#Hbo#The New York Post#Navy
TheDailyBeast

Ukrainian Mom Photographed Dead in a Gutter Was Silicon Valley Tech Worker

The mom who was killed with her kids while trying to evacuate the Ukrainian city of Irpin has been identified as a Silicon Valley tech worker. Photos of Tatiana Perebeinis and her kids lying in a gutter, surrounded by suitcases and pet carriers, ran on the front page of The New York Times on Tuesday and reverberated around the world. Palo Alto startup SE Ranking, a tech company whose 110 employees are split between California and Ukraine, confirmed the photos showed Tatiana, 43, their Irpin-based chief accountant, her daughter Alise, 9, and son Nikita, 18.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Billionaire Bill Gates is seen in public for the first time since ex-wife Melinda claimed in a bombshell interview that he'd had multiple affairs during their 27-year marriage

Bill Gates has been seen in public for the first time since his ex-wife Melinda claimed that he had multiple affairs during their marriage in a bombshell interview. The Microsoft co-founder, 66, sat in the stands on Tuesday to watch the Eisenhower Cup during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Mail

Russia's '140-kill sniper couple': Captured female marksman who has taken 40 lives is married to rebel commander who claims to have shot more than 100 Ukrainians

An elite female pro-Russian sniper who has killed over 40 people is married to a rebel commander who claims to have shot more than 100 Ukrainians, it has been revealed. It was reported this week that Irina Starikova, 41, was captured by Ukrainian forces after being injured in fighting. The notorious mother of two was operating in the the separatist Donbas region and is said to have over 40 kills. Her fate is unknown.
SOCIETY
The Independent

American birdwatchers chased by armed Mexican drug cartel in terrifying video: ‘Please don’t kill us’

An American couple birdwatching through Mexico captured the moment they say armed drug cartel members pulled them over on a remote dirt road.YouTubers Aaron Payzant and Logan Howard went viral after their reactions were shared in TikTok videos this week.The pair described the moment on their channel, Out Off the Trail, that was part of an extended road trip from their home in Indiana to the southeast of Mexico to photograph birds.Dash camera footage showed the couple lost and confused as to which direction to drive when a pickup truck sped up behind them as they drove through Tobasco, between...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Putin kills Ukrainian ballet star: Internationally-acclaimed dancer Artyom Datsishin dies three weeks after being wounded by shelling

A leading Ukrainian ballet star has died after being shelled by Russian invaders, provoking outrage from one of the Moscow Bolshoi Theatre's biggest names. Artyom Datsishin, 43, had been in hospital fighting for life for almost three weeks. The internationally-acclaimed star - an Honoured Artist of Ukraine - had been...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Notorious New York mob hitman Dominic Taddeo who escaped federal custody is caught by US marshals

A New York mob contract killer who escaped federal custody has been caught in Florida after an extensive manhunt.The US Marshals service announced Dominic Taddeo, 64, was arrested without incident around 11am on Monday by its own officials and those from the Florida Caribbean regional fugitive task Force in Hialeah area in the Miami-Dade County, Florida. The arrest came after a week of an extensive manhunt when the Mafia hitman did not return to the facility after an approved medical appointment on 28 March, the US Marshals service said.He was placed on escape status by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.“The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
376K+
Followers
16K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy