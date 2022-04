COLUMBIA, S.C. — We had a very cold start to Sunday across the Midlands. Here in Columbia we hit a low of 32°! After warming up into the upper 60s we are looking at another cooler night as we go into Monday morning. Lows in the middle to upper 30s are looking likely to start off the day but, with plenty of sunshine we are looking at highs right around 70° in the afternoon across the region.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 7 DAYS AGO