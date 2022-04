MACOMB — The annual Macomb City Township budget was discussed Monday. Township Supervisor Angela Markley said a hearing on the budget is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Monday, April 18. Macomb aldermen serve as township supervisors and the hearing will be held in the Macomb City Council chamber on the second floor of city hall. Markley said the budget is available for inspection in the Macomb City Clerk's Office.

MACOMB, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO