ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘Absolute scumbags’ – Joe Hart pelted with broken BOTTLES as Celtic’s clash at Rangers is stopped

By Etienne Fermie
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

THE second-half of Celtic's Old Firm clash with Rangers was delayed after stewards were forced to clear BROKEN BOTTLES thrown into Joe Hart's penalty area.

The former Tottenham goalkeeper flagged the pieces of jagged glass into the 18-yard box to referee Willie Collum after returning to the pitch from the dressing room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pg1zm_0eyCs3Rj00
Joe Hart complained to officials
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Slf6m_0eyCs3Rj00
Broken glass could be seen on the pitch
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C1wZy_0eyCs3Rj00
Twitter users labelled the behaviour of some fans as 'disgusting'

There was a momentary delay as hordes of stewards scrambled over to clear up the obvious safety hazard.

Sky Sports commentator and former Bhoys forward Andy Walker called the scenes "shameful".

While Gers legend Ally McCoist described fans' behaviour as acting with "gross stupidity".

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton tweeted: "Absolute scumbags throwing glass bottles on to the pitch. How low can some people go.

"This is how this game will be remembered now.

Celtic had gone in at half-time 2-1 up, despite former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey having fired Giovanni van Brockhorst's side into a fourth minute lead.

Tom Rogic levelled just three minutes later, before on-loan Spurs defender Cameron Carter-Vickers struck on the stroke of half-time.

Rangers battered Celtic in the second 45, but just couldn't find an equaliser as Ange Postecoglou's side triumphed 2-1.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

The Celtic victory puts defending champions Rangers six points behind their fierce rivals.

The two teams will meet again after the split, with just one game remaining until the Premiership is cut into two groups of six.

The Hoops won the last Old Firm derby 3-0 at Celtic Park back in February.

Fans online were scathing of yobs that threw bottles onto the pitch, with one describing their behaviour as "mindless and barbaric".

Another claimed to be "totally sickened".

While many others called it "disgusting".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CdPMF_0eyCs3Rj00
Stewards had to clear up the mess
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PXN9u_0eyCs3Rj00
The ugly scene delayed the second half
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36RDbr_0eyCs3Rj00
Referee Willie Collum patrolled the box as stewards cleared up

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Old Firm: Kris Boyd believes Celtic have sealed Scottish Premeirship title but Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst still has hope

Kris Boyd and James McFadden say the Scottish Premiership title race is over after Celtic stretched their lead at the top of the table to six points with a 2-1 win at Rangers. Celtic fought back from a goal down with Tom Rogic and Cameron Carter-Vickers cancelling out Aaron Ramsey's opener three minutes into his Old Firm debut at Ibrox.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'consider hiring STEVE McCLAREN as Erik ten Hag's Old Trafford No 2' - with the former England manager having worked with the Ajax boss at Twente, 13 years ago - as a way to combat his lack of experience in the Premier League

Manchester United could be reunited with Steve McClaren as their assistant manager with the ex-England boss reportedly lined up to be Erik ten Hag's No 2 if he takes the Old Trafford hotseat. According to the Guardian, McClaren is under consideration to be prospective manager Ten Hag's assistant if he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'The owners are very ambitious': Steven Gerrard is confident Aston Villa's billionaire chiefs will continue to back him in the transfer market with heavy spending - despite them splashing out £341m since promotion

Steven Gerrard is confident Aston Villa’s billionaire owners will continue to give him their backing in the transfer market as he prepares to reshape his squad this summer. Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens have committed nearly £350million on new players since Villa were promoted in 2019. After Wolves...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Ramsey
Person
Tom Rogic
Person
Joe Hart
Person
Ally Mccoist
Person
Ange Postecoglou
Person
Chris Sutton
The US Sun

Blackpool keeper Daniel Grimshaw left needing oxygen and taken off on stretcher in scary incident during Preston game

BLACKPOOL goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw needed oxygen before being rushed to hospital during their derby against Preston. The 24-year-old former Manchester City ace suffered the terrifying injury blow during Tuesday night's Championship clash at Deepdale. The game was stopped for nearly ten minutes after he collided nastily with Preston star Cameron...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Glass Bottles#Celtic Park#Uk#Tottenham#Sky Sports News#Arsenal#Spurs
Daily Mail

'Mancs refereeing Mancs!': Liverpool fans left FURIOUS after Anthony Taylor is put in charge of Sunday's title showdown with Man City with Paul Tierney VAR as Premier League chiefs are slammed as 'incompetent'

Liverpool fans have reacted with fury to the news that Anthony Taylor and Paul Tierney will be part of the officiating team for this Sunday's title showdown with Manchester City. With the two teams neck and neck at the top of the Premier League table, the Liverpool fanbase aren't best...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Liverpool confirm their promotion to the Women's Super League with three games to spare after beating Bristol City 4-2 at Ashton Gate... in front of a record 5,752 crowd for the Women's Championship

Liverpool sealed their return to the Women's Super League with a resounding 4-2 victory at Bristol City. The Reds needed just a point to wrap up the title with two games to spare but they did it in style and in front of a record Championship crowd of 5,752. Big...
WORLD
BBC

Hibs: Kyle Magennis ruled out after surgery

Hibernian midfielder Kyle Magennis has had surgery on the knee he injured as he was preparing to return from a groin issue he picked up last September. The 23-year-old had been due to return early this year from the groin injury. Magennis, who has made just 19 starts for Hibs...
SOCCER
BBC

Virgil van Dijk: Liverpool success 'should not be taken for granted'

Virgil van Dijk said it "should not be taken for granted" what Liverpool have been achieving before their Champions League quarter-final with Benfica. The Reds travel to Lisbon on Tuesday still in contention to win the quadruple this season. Having already won the Carabao Cup, they sit one point off...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Livingston, Tierney

Kieran Tierney is attracting interest from a number of European powerhouses including Real Madrid, but the Scotland defender remains committed to Arsenal and has no intention of leaving. (Football London) Midfielder Peter Haring has been offered a new contract to stay at Hearts beyond the summer. (Edinburgh Evening News) Rangers...
WORLD
Daily Mail

War at the Ibrox stadium: Rangers fan hurls glass bottle at Celtic goal after rival fans used EXPANDING FOAM and glue to seal shut gates into ground - as three men are arrested over 2.30am sabotage

Celtic fans have allegedly been trying to stop Rangers fans from getting into the Ibrox stadium ahead of the Old Firm clash by gluing the entrances shut. The reported incident, which involved glue and expanding foam, is said to have taken place in the early hours of this morning. The...
SOCCER
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
376K+
Followers
16K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy