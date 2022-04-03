ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

Sheriff: 12-year-old Kan. boy dies after ejected in crash

 1 day ago
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal Sunday morning accident in Shawnee County. Just after 12:30a.m., a 2004 Acura...

Great Bend, KS
