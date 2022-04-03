ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Here's How Each Zodiac Sign Can Best Protect Their Mental Health During April, Directly From An Astrology Expert

By djenneba drammeh
 1 day ago

Welcome to your April 2022 wellness horoscopes!

Hi! I’m djenneba drammeh , a consulting astrologer and weekly horoscope writer , who is currently working on an astro-literary book.

I spend my days seeing clients, writing for various publications, and editing the forthcoming anthology Mercury’s Brood.

For me, astrology is a cosmic language that gives us new tools to better understand what’s happening here on Earth. It can be predictive, psychological, or both — but it’s all about how you choose to use it. However, while astrology can be used as a predictive art or practice, it can’t (and shouldn't) replace professional medical or mental health advice.

With regards to wellness, though, a good look at what’s happening in the sky in relation to a natal chart can tell us what topics are most pressing to uncover once we find our way to a therapist’s couch.

Intentional astrology should be able to prompt the right questions to lead us where we need to go in our healing and discovery journey.

The following wellness horoscopes for April 2022 were written with the 12th house in mind, an area of the natal chart that speaks to “what’s underneath." This house refers to all the things that are left when we take a moment to carefully peer past the veneer. The 12th house, in any natal chart, has really important implications for how we engage with our mental health.

By looking at the current planets “transiting'' that area or sign of a chart, as well as what the planetary ruler of that house is doing (i.e. Mercury rules Gemini, so what is Mercury up to?), we can gain a lot of insight and begin to develop a course of action tailored to our needs.

If Mercury is involved, this might look like writing! If Venus is relevant, perhaps your mental health journey should make room for art appreciation. Whoever your big players are this month, I’ve got some tips ready for you.

To get the most out of these wellness horoscopes for April 2022, read for your rising sign first if you know it, followed by your sun sign if you were born during the day or moon sign if you were born at night.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

There is this beautiful tension you’ve been grappling with where you're wanting to curl up in your own home one minute but also craving to fly far away somewhere so you can take a deep breath and relax. Perhaps you can do both!

April comes through with a way where your desire for undisturbed peace and escape can happen. If you can’t physically travel at this time, though, consider "escaping" with a good book , whether it’s from reading or writing one!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your mental health and wellness are highlighted this month, with the sun exalted in Aries, your 12th house of the subconscious. I t’s as if someone barged into the rooms of your brain with a flashlight, beaming around at all the dark corners and cobwebs.

Things can get uncomfortable, prickly, and even feel a little too bright — but take this as an opportunity to work on things you didn’t realize were beckoning for your attention.

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

This month gives room for your internal processes to bubble up to the surface in an empowering way. While at first, you may feel a bit exposed, ultimately, you are fully equipped to use this to your benefit while also managing to inspire others.

One great option is to put that gift of gab you have to use and externalize what’s going on inside your mind to work through it — maybe by writing in a blog or through some other public-facing manner .

Sharing your thoughts out loud will feel like a weight dropping off your shoulders . You never know, it may also come with a side of applause, too.

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Your inner wheels never stop churning for you, Cancer — and this month is no different. A massive career refresh is around the corner , with April setting the stage for how it’ll manifest.

Mercury’s antics in Aries during the first stretch of the month provide an opportunity for you to wear your heart on your sleeve. How will you support yourself through this impending change? Journaling and writing processes at large are a great place to start — but it’s worth getting creative about how to keep yourself grounded during this time.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Mental health and wellness themes get drawn into your third house of community, siblings, and local environment this month in a huge, swelling manner.

April may be the perfect time to reconnect with an old friend , make nice with them, and remember at large what it’s like to be supported by other people who choose you, too.

This is a time to interact out of care and not through obligation. Doesn’t it feel so good?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Allow yourself the freedom to have a breakthrough this month and to share it out loud with someone you trust , whether that’s with a close friend, partner, or therapist.

This April, epiphanies related to selfhood and newly unveiled secrets blaze bright, but such vulnerability requires safe processing. Who do you trust to confide in? Think about it. Support comes easily to those who are brave enough to ask for it. You deserve that.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23)

Enemies of progress make themselves known this month! Whatever prickly things you have dismissed as non-threatening may present themselves more obviously this April.

Mow the lawn of your discontent, and identify the snakes in the grass ! This may end up looking like a confrontation with yourself, your habits, and your stressors . You have to meet them before you can tackle them.

Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 21)

Have you found your creative project yet? Put whatever "it" is into your art. You don’t have to transmute anything, you don’t need to find the meaning yet. All you need is permission to translate your depths to something legible to yourself.

A very happy Venus (the planet of art) in your fifth house of pleasure-making provides an opportunity to find language for the unintelligible — so this is a great time to expose yourself to more creative forms and take a close look at what moves you and gives voice to the whispers.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You may run into some friction this month with close friends or siblings and struggle to feel seen through the tumult. There is so much emphasis on quiet time for you this year that you may already know the drill by now!

Continue to allow yourself the space to cool down on your own terms and make your personal space a reprieve worth retreating to.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Write your friends love letters with ink, postage, and love or plant and play in a garden. Your general wellness will thrive this month if you lean into all the yummy activities that your third house of communication, close friends, and local land has to offer.

It’s okay, preferable even, to be extra and fantastical here. Who else but a Capricorn deserves some whimsy for once?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

With Saturn and Mars dancing together in your first house of self and body, the beginning of the month might present as a literal headache. For you, Aquarius, this converging of your 12th and 1st houses underscores the connection between mind and body.

Looking after your body and paying attention to how it responds to stress and external pressure will keep your wellness in check. Be kind with how you treat yourself.

Allow yourself to be seen, acknowledged, and appreciated in professional endeavors, without taking on so much that you lack the capacity to fully show up the way you want.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Is money stressing you out this month? It might be time to have the hard conversations with your partner(s) about funds and security so you can both get on track and regain peace of mind.

Creating a budget or some other organizational tool to structure and give voice to your values may release a lot of stress you didn’t even realize you had.

How will you be taking care of your mental health in April? Let us know in the comments below.

