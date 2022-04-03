ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

German man gets himself vaccinated against Covid 90 times so he can sell forged jab passes

By Olivia Devereux-evans For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A German man got himself vaccinated against Covid 90 times so he could sell forged jab passes.

The passes, which had real vaccine batch numbers, were being sold to those who did not want to get jabbed themselves.

It is said that the man, 60, from the city of Magdeburg, received up to 90 vaccinations against COVID-19 at centres in Saxony.

The 60-year-old, whose name has not been released in line with German privacy laws, got the jabs for months until police caught him.

He was discovered after he had a COVID-19 jab two days in a row at a vaccination centre in Eilenburg, Saxony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NYQtP_0eyCdNGb00
The passes, which had real vaccine batch numbers, were being sold to those who did not want to get jabbed themselves (stock image)

Several blank cards were confiscated from the 60-year-old by police.

He was not detained but German news agency dpa reported that the man is under investigation for issuing the vaccination cards without authorisation and document forgery.

It is unclear what impact the 90 doses of the vaccine from different brands had on the man's personal health.

In recent months, German police have completed many vaccine passport forgery raids.

Many people have refused to get jabbed in Germany but also want COVID-19 passports.

The passports make access to public life and venues such as restaurants, theatres, swimming pools or workplaces much easier.

High infection numbers have been reported in Germany for weeks but many Covid measures ended on Friday.

Wearing masks in grocery stores and most theatres is no longer compulsory but they are still mandatory on public transport.

Most schools in Germany also no longer require students to wear masks.

Teachers associations have warned that this measure could cause possible conflicts in class.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ax5Rp_0eyCdNGb00
It is unclear what impact the 90 doses of the vaccine from different brands had on the man's personal health (stock image)

Heinz-Peter Meidinger, the president of the German Teachers´ Association said: 'There is now a danger that, on the one hand, children who wear masks will be teased by classmates as wimps and overprotective or, on the other hand, pressure will be exerted on non-mask wearers,'

Mr Meidinger advocated a voluntary commitment by teachers and students to continue wearing masks in class and on school grounds at least until the country has a two-week Easter holiday.

The most recent surge of infections in Germany, triggered by the BA.2 omicron subvariant, may have peaked, according to health experts.

There were 74,053 reported cases today, according to the country's disease control agency.

Less than a week ago the disease control agency reported 111,224 daily infections.

Overall, Germany has registered 130,029 COVID-19 deaths.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Daily Mail
Daily Mail

329K+

Followers

27K+

Posts

143M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
US News and World Report

Germany Reports Another Record COVID-19 Incidence

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany reported another record high seven-day incidence of the coronavirus on Wednesday even as the country prepares to ease restrictions. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) registered 262,593 new infections, a 22% jump compared to a week ago, bringing the total number of infections to nearly 17.7 million.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Jab#Dpa
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Two Russian soldiers killed and 28 seriously ill ‘after being given poisoned food by Ukrainian civilians’

Two Russian soldiers have died and 28 are seriously ill after being given poisoned pastries by Ukrainian civilians, Ukraine’s intelligence agency has claimed.The troops from Russia’s 3rd Motor Rifle Division died immediately after eating the food in Izium, Kharkiv, the country’s Main Directorate of Intelligence announced in a Facebook post on Saturday.A further 28 soldiers are in intensive care following the poisoning, while about 500 more are in hospital suffering from heavy alcohol poisoning, according to the post.Officials claimed Russia was writing the troops off as “non-combat losses”.The agency said in the post: “Ukrainians resist the occupiers by all...
MILITARY
WebMD

COVID Surge in Western Europe Puts U.S. Health Experts on Alert

March 17, 2022 -- A new surge in COVID-19 cases across Western Europe has led U.S. health officials to consider whether another pandemic wave will arrive soon, even as states and cities continue to lift restrictions amid low case numbers. Infectious disease experts are watching BA.2, the Omicron subvariant that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Unvaccinated Americans can now travel to France without seeking special permission

France has moved the United States to a lower-risk category in its international travel restrictions, making entry significantly easier for Americans who are not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. The European country added the United States to its “green” list, which indicates “negligible or moderate circulation of the virus, in...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Japan to fully lift COVID-19 restrictions as infections slow

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday announced plans to fully lift coronavirus restrictions on March 21 as new infections driven by the highly contagious omicron variant slow.The COVID-19 restrictions currently in place in 18 prefectures, including the Tokyo area, will end on Monday as planned, Kishida said at a news conference on Wednesday, as his government seeks to cautiously expand consumer activity to help the badly hurt economy get back on track.It will be the first time Japan has been free of virus restrictions since early January.Daily caseloads have steadily declined in Japan in recent weeks after surging...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Rare upsurge in bird flu makes for worst-ever crisis in France

PARIS, March 31 (Reuters) - France is facing its worst bird flu crisis in history as a rare rebound in outbreaks of the highly contagious virus reached the country’s largest poultry producing regions with cullings topping more than 11 million birds. The spread of bird flu has raised concern...
AGRICULTURE
CNBC

Omicron's 'stealth' subvariant BA.2 could go 'wild' in Europe before going global, top epidemiologist says

LONDON — While war rages in Ukraine, not much attention is being paid to surging Covid-19 cases across Europe that could soon start to filter out to the rest of the world. The rise in cases across the continent, from the U.K. and France to Italy and Austria, is being driven by several factors: The lifting of most — if not all — Covid restrictions, waning immunity from vaccines and booster shots, and the spread of the more transmissible omicron subvariant, BA.2.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid UK: 4.9 million people infected with virus last week, as figures hit new record high

Covid infection levels in the UK have reached record highs for the pandemic, according to new nationwide figures.Estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that 4.9 million people in the UK were infected with Covid-19 between 20 and 26 March, up from 4.3 million in the previous week.In England, a record-breaking one in 13 people, or 7.5 per cent of the population, caught the virus last week, the ONS said. One in 14 people in Wales were infected over the same period. In Scotland and Northern Ireland, this figure stands at 1 in 12 and 1 in 15...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

329K+
Followers
27K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy