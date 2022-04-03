German man gets himself vaccinated against Covid 90 times so he can sell forged jab passes

A German man got himself vaccinated against Covid 90 times so he could sell forged jab passes.

The passes, which had real vaccine batch numbers, were being sold to those who did not want to get jabbed themselves.

It is said that the man, 60, from the city of Magdeburg, received up to 90 vaccinations against COVID-19 at centres in Saxony.

The 60-year-old, whose name has not been released in line with German privacy laws, got the jabs for months until police caught him.

He was discovered after he had a COVID-19 jab two days in a row at a vaccination centre in Eilenburg, Saxony.

The passes, which had real vaccine batch numbers, were being sold to those who did not want to get jabbed themselves (stock image)

Several blank cards were confiscated from the 60-year-old by police.

He was not detained but German news agency dpa reported that the man is under investigation for issuing the vaccination cards without authorisation and document forgery.

It is unclear what impact the 90 doses of the vaccine from different brands had on the man's personal health.

In recent months, German police have completed many vaccine passport forgery raids.

Many people have refused to get jabbed in Germany but also want COVID-19 passports.

The passports make access to public life and venues such as restaurants, theatres, swimming pools or workplaces much easier.

High infection numbers have been reported in Germany for weeks but many Covid measures ended on Friday.

Wearing masks in grocery stores and most theatres is no longer compulsory but they are still mandatory on public transport.

Most schools in Germany also no longer require students to wear masks.

Teachers associations have warned that this measure could cause possible conflicts in class.

It is unclear what impact the 90 doses of the vaccine from different brands had on the man's personal health (stock image)

Heinz-Peter Meidinger, the president of the German Teachers´ Association said: 'There is now a danger that, on the one hand, children who wear masks will be teased by classmates as wimps and overprotective or, on the other hand, pressure will be exerted on non-mask wearers,'

Mr Meidinger advocated a voluntary commitment by teachers and students to continue wearing masks in class and on school grounds at least until the country has a two-week Easter holiday.

The most recent surge of infections in Germany, triggered by the BA.2 omicron subvariant, may have peaked, according to health experts.

There were 74,053 reported cases today, according to the country's disease control agency.

Less than a week ago the disease control agency reported 111,224 daily infections.

Overall, Germany has registered 130,029 COVID-19 deaths.