DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One of the teen victims in last week’s shooting outside a party venue in south Dallas has died. 18 year-old Anthony Wilson was a senior at Dallas ISD’s Lincoln High School. He was Dominique Wilson’s only son, but part of a big extended family. (credit: Dominique Wilson) “He was very loved,” she said. “He was always, always smiling, he was always speaking to everybody. He had dreams of being an entrepreneur and starting a business.” Wilson said just today she received notice that her son had been accepted into Texas State, but now she’ll never be able to see his reaction...

DALLAS, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO