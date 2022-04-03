ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Out of orderrrrrrrr: Disgraced bully ex-Speaker John Bercow has made more than £25,000 by cashing in on his former parliamentary role to sell personalised messages on video chat platform Cameo

By David Wilcock, Deputy Political Editor For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Disgraced ex-Speaker John Bercow has made a small fortune by cashing in on his former House of Commons row to sell embarassing video messages to paying punters.

For £83 a go, the former Tory MP turned Labour member will produce a personalised message on the website Cameo.

He has received more than 400 reviews on the site, meaning he could have made almost £35,000.

However he is thought to have made around £25,000 as he has previously charged a lower price. But he charges £2,250 for business messages, meaning the true figure could be higher.

Mr Bercow, who has been shameless in shouting his 'Order' catchphrase for private profit, was permanently barred from getting a pass for the parliamentary estate last month after an investigation into bullying while he was speaker.

He refused to say sorry to the victims of his bulling and insisted he had been stitched up by the Establishment because he was a Parliamentary 'reformer'.

Tory MP Andrew Bridgen told the Sun: 'There is no accounting for taste. It must be a case of novelty value and morbid curiosity rather than any affection for the serial bully.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IlURt_0eyCV9mA00
For £83 a go, the former Tory MP will produce a personalised message on the website Cameo.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26pqdk_0eyCV9mA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wqE2m_0eyCV9mA00
But Ms Stone upheld 21 out of 35 counts brought by Lord Lisvane (left), the former clerk of the Commons, and former private secretaries Kate Emms (right) and Mr Sinclair.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k2dhm_0eyCV9mA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YZ3bo_0eyCV9mA00
Mr Bercow's former secretary Angus Sinclair, pictured in a Newsnight film 

On his Cameo page, the former Speaker writes: 'As Speaker I served as Chief Officer of the House of Commons. Among many other duties my job was to maintain order, which sometimes meant punishing members who broke the rules of the House!'

The ex-Commons Speaker was censured for mistreating staff during his decade-long tenure, including explosive tantrums and rages.

But rather than apologising he painted himself as the victim in an 800-word diatribe sent to reporters.

The 59-year-old blasted the findings of a report by the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner and an Independent Expert Panel that recommended he be barred from Parliament.

He described it as a 'travesty of justice rooted in prejudice, spite and hearsay' carried out by a 'kangaroo court'.

And he vowed to circumvent the ban, saying he would continue to attend 'with the help of a friendly passholder or go as a member of the public'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PsoGz_0eyCV9mA00
In an astonishing 800-word rant, Mr Bercow (pictured with wife Sally in 2019) blasted the decision, saying it was a 'travesty of justice rooted in prejudice, spite and hearsay' carried out by a 'kangaroo court'.

