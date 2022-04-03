Putin's hotline to report 'traitors': Russian leader uses Soviet-era tactics by setting up phone lines and websites for 'good citizens' to inform on anyone speaking out against war in Ukraine

Everyday Russians are being encouraged to inform on friends and family who criticise the invasion of Ukraine, it has emerged.

Vladimir Putin is accused of dragging Russia back to 1937 after setting up telephone hotlines and websites for 'good citizens' to inform on 'traitors' to the state.

The move harks back to similar tactics employed by Soviet-era dictator Joseph Stalin, who used his secret police force - the NKVD - to eliminate anyone who spoke out against the Communist Party.

More than a million people were sent to the Gulag between 1936-8 in what was known as the 'Great Purge', with any one from peasants to party members at risk of being branded a 'saboteur' or 'enemy of the people.'

Almost 100 years later, the Kremlin is reportedly sending citizens in several regions instructions via text on how to denounce one another, with dissenting voices being throw into jail.

Would-be informers can also use a dedicated channel on the social media platform Telegram.

A young shop assistant, 22, spent 24 hours in a cell this week after telling a stranger in a Moscow bar that she disagreed with the war in Ukraine.

Dictator Joseph Stalin (pictured) used his secret police force - the NKVD - to eliminate anyone who spoke out against the Communist Party

NKVD chief Genrikh Yagoda (middle) inspecting the construction of what was then called the Moskva-Volga Canal, 1935

Police officers detain a demonstrator during an action against Russia's attack on Ukraine in St. Petersburg in March

The woman told the Sunday Telegraph: 'It was just a chit chat... he got very upset that we didn't share his opinion and started arguing, saying that Putin and the war were absolutely right.'

While the man was ejected from the bar, within an hour the police had arrived and asked the woman and her friends to go outside.

'They had come for us,' she said, adding that she was thrown in a cell overnight before being fined for 'discrediting the Russian armed forces.'

Meanwhile at a school in Penza, central Russia, pupils shopped their own teacher after secretly recording her making anti-war comments.

Others reported included a woman in Siberia, who decorated a tree in her garden with blue and yellow ribbons - the colours of the Ukraine flag -, a man in Moscow who unfurled an actual Ukraine flag in his window and a police officer who was overheard criticising Putin's invasion.

The accounts have been collected by Russian human rights group OVD-Info.

Head of the group's legal department Alexandra Baeva said: 'In Russia now, it is like 1937: people are scared and informing on each other.'

Stalin's NKVD force was eventually disbanded and the KGB was created a year after his death, in 1954.

One of its main responsibilities was surveillance of the population and at its peak it was the largest secret-police force in the world with millions of informers within the Soviet Union alone.

Much like the NKVD, Soviet leaders relied on the KGB - which later counted Putin as an agent - to control the population and root out dissidents.

It comes as 176 people were arrested at 14 different anti-war demonstrations in Russia on Saturday.

It is currently illegal to speak out against or show disapproval of the Ukraine invasion. Even calling it a 'war' is outlawed, with Putin branding it a 'special operation' to save the country from its Nazi leaders.

It comes after Putin sent a chilling warning to oligarchs on March 16, telling 'scum' traitors that loyal Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end.

The Russian President, speaking in a bombastic televised address from the Kremlin, warned the West would use 'those who earn their money here, but live over there' as a 'fifth column' to 'divide our society'.

'I do not judge those with villas in Miami or the French Riviera. Or who can't get by without oysters or foie gras or so-called 'gender freedoms.' The problem is they mentally exist there, and not here, with our people, with Russia,' he said.

'The West will try to bet on the so-called fifth column, on traitors... to divide our society.. to provoke civil confrontation... to strive to achieve its aim. And there is one aim - the destruction of Russia.'

Stalin used the term 'fifth column' to describe anyone he perceived to be against the Communist Party.

Putin added: 'I am convinced that this natural and necessary self-cleansing of society will only strengthen our country, our solidarity, cohesion and readiness to meet any challenge.'

While he was appearing to be addressing oligarchs, Russia experts described the message as chilling and a message to everyday citizens.

'Putin in an Orwellian way has divided the citizens of Russia into clean and unclean,' said Moscow-based political analyst Andrei Kolesnikov.

Joseph Stalin's 'Great Purge' terrified Soviet Russia and saw more than a million 'dissidents' sent to the Gulag

From left to right: Kliment Vorochilov, Vyacheslav Molotov, Josef Stalin and Nikolai Iejov aka Nikolai Yezhov, pose at the shore of the the Moscow -Volga Canal, in 1937. Yezhov was the senior figure in the NKVD (the Soviet secret police) under Joseph Stalin during the period of the Great Purge

The Great Purge, also known as the 'Great Terror,' was a brutal political campaign led by Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin to eliminate dissenting members of the Communist Party and anyone else he considered a threat.

Although estimates vary, most experts believe at least 750,000 people were executed during the Great Purge, which took place between about 1936 and 1938.

More than a million other people were sent to forced labor camps, known as Gulags.

This ruthless and bloody operation caused rampant terror throughout the U.S.S.R. and impacted the country for many years.

The exact motives for the Great Purge are debated among historians. Some claim the actions of Stalin were prompted by his desire to maintain authority as dictator. Others see it as his way to preserve, enhance and unify the Soviet Communist Party.

Stalin used terms, such as 'fifth column,' 'enemy of the people' and 'saboteurs' to describe those who were sought out during the Great Purge.

The killing and imprisonment started with members of the Bolshevik party, political officials and military members.

Then the purge expanded to include peasants, ethnic minorities, artists, scientists, intellects, writers, foreigners and ordinary citizens. Essentially, no one was safe from danger.