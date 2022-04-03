ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

I’m an etiquette expert and these are 12 eating habits that make you common – and a set of fancy knives is a no-no

By Martha Cliff
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MTWc8_0eyCTffd00

WE ALL know the importance of table manners, however, it seems that certain kitchen habits are less favourable than others.

According to one expert we should be wary about our eating habits as it can say a lot about our class.

Originally from Germany Detlev Piltz became fascinated with the English class system when staying with former Prime Minister Theresa May in 1961 at the age of 16.

He went on to write England - A Class of Its Own An Outsider's View and claims to this day that a heavy class divide exists in the UK.

In what he calls ‘soft markers’ are what differentiates the upper from the lower class, and these markers are on show every time you sit down at the table, Piltz tells the Daily Mail.

What’s in a name

Will you be settling down for tea or supper this evening? If it’s the prior then you are of a lower class according to Piltz.

Meanwhile those tucking into ‘dinner’ at midday ought to be calling it lunch if you want to appear of a higher status.

Your final course should never be referred to anything other than pudding, so make sure not to call it sweet, afters or dessert.

Hot stuff

When serving up dinner to guests you should be wary of your serveware as a square plate is favoured by the lower class, according to Piltz and you should always opt for a round one.

While you might think it necessary to have a fancy fish or steak knife this actually makes you look more common and you should be opting for ‘all purpose’ knives.

And far from dazzling guests, a swan shaped napkin will do nothing for your social standing and you should instead opt for a simple folded napkin.

Table manners

When it is time to tuck into dinner don’t be fooled into thinking that holding your knife like a pen makes you look posh.

Instead rest the handle of your utensil in the palm of your hand.

Peas should be pushed onto the back of your fork rather than sat in the dip and you should tear bits of your bread to be eaten piece by piece rather than slice it.

Serve the tea

Unsurprisingly when it comes to tea, a loose leaf pot is preferred over a teabag in a mug.

And your milk should always be added to coffee or tea rather than the other way around.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The US Sun
The US Sun

376K+

Followers

16K+

Posts

119M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etiquette#Food Drink#The Daily Mail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Well+Good

I Tried Drinking Vinegar Every Day for 2 Weeks—Here’s What Happened

It is generally accepted that when wine turns to vinegar, it is time to say farewell to that forgotten bottle. And when milk sours, definitely don't pour it over your morning cereal. So it sounds reasonable to suggest that our palettes (and our digestive systems) have not developed a keen interest in sharp, vinegar-esque beverages—certainly not for their health benefits, at least.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

I Love This $2 Condiment So Much, I Started Buying a Few Jars at a Time

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’d say I have a condiment problem (because I do have oh-so many), but I actually use them all — so it’s more like I have condiment opportunities! And there’s one jar that I’ve been reaching for on repeat lately. It’s sweet yet tart, it goes incredibly well with cheese (of all types and in many forms), and it’s a great complement to cooked proteins and spicy dishes. Say hello to Major Grey’s Chutney.
FOOD & DRINKS
InsideHook

What Happens to Your Body When You Don’t Shower for Five Straight Years?

Dr. James Hamblin is a self-professed “soap dodger,” which sounds like the sort of movement you’d learn about from a B-list movie star in an annoying GQ interview, but the 39-year-old physician knows his stuff. He’s a public health lecturer at Yale, a longtime contributor to The Atlantic and the author of two books on the intersection of health and hygiene.
SKIN CARE
TheStreet

This New Pepsi Flavor Will Have You Drinking Soda for Breakfast

Long gone are the days of picking between a plain cola and its diet version — just since the start of 2022, cola with mocha, nitrogen-infused cola and cola that tastes like "starlight" have all been released by either Pepsi (PEP) - Get PepsiCo, Inc. Report or Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report in an effort to flex in front of competitors.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Worst McDonald's Sandwich According To Almost 35% Of People

When a person wants to get a quality sandwich, McDonald's usually isn't the first place on the radar. Yet, it is agreed upon that some of its sandwiches are better than others. Its Crispy Chicken Sandwich, for example, is said to rival Chick-fil-A's "iconic" version. One Business Insider reviewer said...
RESTAURANTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
376K+
Followers
16K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy