Academic Announcements

The purpose of academic writing is to support the arguments with strong evidence in order to make the statements concise and clear for the reader. The vocabulary does not necessarily need to be complex but the tone and style are formal with a purpose of persuading the reader, make him interested and engaged in the topic. Both native speakers and non-native speakers of English oftentimes struggle with becoming competent academic writers because of their inability to understand the importance of organizing the text in a format that closely follows the principles of academic writing. There are several problems that may occur in academic writing, which can cause difficulty for both the reader and the writer, such as plagiarism, citation style and text structure.

