TV legend Molly Meldrum in good spirits as he enjoys a rare public outing at AFL match in Melbourne - after appearing frail while attending Shane Warne's memorial
Molly Meldrum made a rare public appearance as he attended the AFL match between the St Kilda Saints and the Richmond Tigers at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.
The television legend, 79, looked in good spirits as he handed player Brad Crouch of the Saints with his award for best on ground.
Clearly a St Kilda fan, Molly was wearing a scarf in the team's colours alongside his trademark Stetson hat.
Molly looked delighted as he shook hand with players on the field and seemed in good health.
It comes after the TV star made a very frail appearance when he stepped out for Shane Warne's memorial at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday.
He was assisted by a female friend and a walking stick as he made his way onto the cricket field to take his seat ahead of the ceremony.
Appearing slightly hunched over, Molly walked across the MCG, tightly clutching his companion's hand.
The beloved TV icon suffered a fractured skull, swelling to the brain, broken shoulder and ribs, and cracked vertebrae in the horrific accident.
He spent five weeks in a coma in intensive care fighting for his life, but somehow managed to pull through and recover.
The former Countdown host later admitted the accident had forced him to acknowledge that he isn't 'bulletproof'.
'You realise that life is short,' he told New Idea magazine in July last year.
'I was very lucky that I had many wonderful people caring for me at the time of the accident and afterwards, which was a real godsend.
'I also learnt a lot from the patients in the hospital. Hearing their stories, the hardships they've had to go through… it was humbling.'
