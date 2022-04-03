ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secret Walmart shopping trick to get early bird discounts on groceries revealed

By Aurielle Weiss
 2 days ago
THE early bird gets the worm - especially at Walmart.

Walmart has built a reputation for its huge savings on practically everything.

The large retailer offers deals on everything from clothing to dental care.

Blogger Nick Davies shares in a post that the massive retailer normally offers huge discounts on groceries at the start of the day.

The discounted food items tend to be from things that haven't been sold the previous day.

Item with the largest discounts - bread.

The early bird deals don't last all day though, they usually end around noon depending on your local store.

To find out the process in your nearest store, it could be worth reaching out to ask.

Walmart has more than 4,700 stores across the US. You can find your nearest one and contact details by checking the shop locator tool.

The Sun reached out to Walmart for comment.

Other ways to save at Walmart

We've rounded up a few ways to save even more money on groceries when shopping at Walmart.

Great Value Brand

Shopping the Great Value brand is another way to save money on groceries.

The Great Value brand is Walmart's brand that is normally much cheaper than other name brands.

For example, Walmart's Great Value aluminum foil is $1.16. Popular name brand Reynold's Wrap aluminum foil is $1.98.

Walmart coupons

Walmart coupons tend to have massive discounts and are super easy to find.

Just visit Walmart's coupon page and make sure you click on your local store to see what's on sale.

Plus, if you click on an item, it will show you your savings.

Download the Walmart app

Most retailers have created apps so their customers can save and get exclusives.

Walmart's app is a great way to save money on everyday items.

One feature on the app that can help you save is by searching Rollbacks.

Rollbacks are items that have temporarily dropped in price. You can find Rollbacks on tons of products in many categories or departments.

The app also allows you to make shopping lists, see your store's weekly savings and pay using your phone.

Get the weekly ad

Walmart's weekly ad highlights certain products that will be on sale for the entire week.

Plus, you can even customize the ads so you can see what's on sale at your local store.

Shop the clearance section

This tip may take some patience as you may have to dig for the deals.

These items are normally marked with a yellow sticker displaying the discounted price.

If you want to dig online, you can check the clearance section on their website or their app.

This option tends to be a favorite as you can search based on product category and price.

You may find that if you use the Walmart app while shopping in store and use the scanner on the yellow sticker’s barcode, the item you scan may be even cheaper.

This money expert shares tips on how to save big at Sam's Club.

Plus, Target will now accept SNAP benefits online.

Check out more stories from
The US Sun
