Public Safety

Woman mortified after an embarrassing encounter with a waiter and says she will ‘never visit the restaurant again’

By Carly Bass
The US Sun
 2 days ago

A WOMAN has shared the embarrassing moment she mistakingly went in for hug with a waiter while celebrating her birthday at a restaurant.

The woman named Elizabeth shared a clip on TikTok after the mortifying incident was caught on camera - and it's left people in hysterics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n0dNI_0eyCQVts00
Elizabeth was at a restaurant celebrating her birthday Credit: TikTok/elizabethao037

Alongside the clip, she wrote: “By far the most embarrassing moment of my life.”

In the clip, which has now racked up almost nine million views, a waiter leans across Elizabeth as she cheers in excitement.

But as he attempted to reach for a candle on the table, the birthday girl thought he was going in for a hug so she swung her arms around his shoulders.

“Thinking about the time when I thought the waiter was giving me a hug for my birthday, but he was just grabbing the candle,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LmP8m_0eyCQVts00
The waiter tried to reach for a candle but she mistakingly thought he was going in for a hug, so she hugged him back Credit: TikTok/elizabethao037
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ljgfA_0eyCQVts00
Elizabeth shared the clip on TikTok which has racked up almost nine million views Credit: TikTok/elizabethao037

The awkward moment left people in stitches, with many admitting finding the relatable incident hilarious.

One person said: “This is what you think about at 3 am when you can’t fall asleep.”

While another admitted they'd "drop dead on the spot" if it had happened to them.

A third joked: “This is the kind of vid I would talk about in therapy.”

And fourth joked: "Wow, you can never go back."

Many agreed "he looked like he was leaning in for a hug" in an attempt to reassure Elizabeth.

Plus, other said "I would do the exact same thing" so she certainly isn't alone.

And for more blunders, this woman orders a pair of jeans online and is stunned to find they're 10 foot long..

Meanwhile, a woman hilariously makes her Tinder matches do a compatibility quiz & asks VERY specific questions to test their 'judge of character'.

Plus owner horrified after discovering their carpet isn't a chic dark grey but beige and covered in filth.

