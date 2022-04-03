ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

I’m a selfie expert – how to take the prettiest pictures & it has nothing to do with lighting

By Dani Grande
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

GETTING a good photo is no easy task.

We often spend time trying out different poses, changing up the camera angle, and adjusting the lighting to get a hot selfie— but sometimes it just doesn’t work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nOWUV_0eyCQT8Q00
A woman on TikTok revealed how to get a gorgeous selfie Credit: TikTok/jermiyah14
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IRTlU_0eyCQT8Q00
Her tips don't require any additional lighting or difficult camera angles Credit: TikTok/jermiyah14

A woman who goes by @jermiyah14 on TikTok shared her tips for getting the most beautiful photo you can.

In the clip, she began: “So I learned this trick on how to take bomb selfies.

“All you got to do is keep your shoulders back, chin forward, say the letter ‘L,’ and squint like you’re looking into the sun,” she explained while demonstrating the pose.

Although some users were excited to try out the trick, others argued that @jermiyah14 would look good in any pose because of her attractive features:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mNQBi_0eyCQT8Q00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rdlQS_0eyCQT8Q00

“And being an absolute goddess doesn’t hurt either,” one person commented.

“Step one: look like Courtney Cox,” wrote a second.

As for another way to get a gorgeous selfie, start by taking care of your skin and applying your makeup properly.

A skin specialist named Laura Andrew partnered with Fragrance Direct and revealed the beauty mistakes we make that may damage our appearance.

Rather than use makeup brushes to apply foundation, Andrew said we should use our fingers, as makeup brushes could be the hidden reason behind skin irritation and redness.

She explained: “The natural warmth from your hands makes it easier to blend in the foundation with your fingers than with a brush on application.

“Brushes can tug at the skin and cause friction, which can often result in more sensitivity and redness.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=361bPl_0eyCQT8Q00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O3mEm_0eyCQT8Q00

The same should be done for concealer.

“When applying concealer under your eye area, use your ring finger and tap very gently as this causes much less drag in the under-eye area.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uuXXE_0eyCQT8Q00
The woman looked stunning in her final selfie pose Credit: TikTok/jermiyah14

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 6

If you enjoy reading articles from
The US Sun
The US Sun

376K+

Followers

16K+

Posts

119M+

Views

Follow The US Sun and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selfies#Cosmetics#The Prettiest Pictures#Jermiyah14#Fragrance Direct
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
countryliving.com

Why you should always close the bedroom door before you go to bed

Your nightly routine should include brushing your teeth, washing your face, and getting into comfy PJs, but new information shows that most people skip a very important step before climbing into bed. Nearly 60% of people sleep with their bedroom door open, according to a recent survey conducted by the...
HOME & GARDEN
shefinds

Hailey Bieber Just Wore Sheer Tights As Pants To An Oscars Party—Her Legs Won't Quit!

Hailey Bieber, 25, always knows how to make an entrance, and when the supermodel arrived at Saint Laurent‘s pre-Oscars soiree last week, all eyes were drawn to her sultry, leggy and effortlessly cool ensemble. Bieber oozed French-girl-chic in a black-and-white get-up complete with a cropped leather jacket, tiny white cropped tank underneath, high-waisted black briefs, and our absolute favorite highlight— lacy, floral, sheer tights worn as trousers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
376K+
Followers
16K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy