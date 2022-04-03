ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleaning fanatic reveals how to refresh your pillow WITHOUT having to wash it & fans are rushing to try it

By Carly Bass
 2 days ago

WHETHER you realise it or not, your pillow can actually get pretty grubby - picking up dead skin, hair, sweat and dust mites over time.

While you can certainly chuck them in the washing machine every now and then, the process to wash and dry is often a long one, and you risk ruining your pillow altogether.

Lysney Queen of Clean shows how you can get your pillow looking and feeling new again without having to wash it Credit: Instagram @lynsey_queenofclean

But Lysney Queen of Clean reckons there's another way to get your pillow looking and feeling good again.

And who knows, it could even mean a better night's sleep, as if your floating in the clouds.

The cleaning guru shared a little how-to on her Instagram page - and the whole job will take just 20 minutes.

She wrote: "A 20 minute blast in the tumble dryer will refresh your pillow as heat is a great way to kill germs and bacteria."

She said to pop it in the tumble dryer Credit: Instagram @lynsey_queenofclean
Pop it on a short cycle - 20 minutes - and it'll come out looking new Credit: Instagram @lynsey_queenofclean

While this tip works for most pillows, she did warn against throwing a memory foam pillow in the tumble dryer.

The mum-of-three also suggested changing your pillow every two years, and "use pillow protectors to keep them stain free."

She added: "If your pillow is no longer offering you good support and is lumpy you probably need a new one do the PILLOW TEST simply fold your pillow in half and if it doesn’t bounce back get rid and treat yourself to a new one."

Lynsey is a cleaning obsessed mum with thousands of Instagram followers Credit: lynsey_queenofclean/Instagram

Naturally, Lynsey's cleaning-obsessed fans were pretty impressed by the tip, with many vowing to try it themselves.

"This is great! Thank you for sharing," one wrote.

And another simply said: "Might try this."

Meanwhile, a third gushed: "Ooh! Great tip!"

In other cleaning-related news, this cleaning fan shares mess-free method for draining washing machine and it’s blowing people’s minds

Plus this cleaning-mad mum reveals simple hack to get your whites sparkling in minutes .

Meanwhile, this mum says you’ve been washing your bedsheets all wrong – and buttoning them up is a must.

