Premier League

Leeds star Klich brilliantly silences Twitter troll with savage X-rated reply after he’s slammed for Southampton display

By Jack Figg
 2 days ago
MATEUSZ KLICH brilliantly silenced a Twitter troll with a savage X-rated reply after being slammed for his Southampton display.

Leeds held on to a vital point in their battle for safety, drawing 1-1 with the Saints.

Mateusz Klich during Leeds' draw with Southampton Credit: Rex

But still Twitter user @loiner23 - who goes by the name Bob - was not satisfied.

He tweeted Klich: "Stop giving the f**in ball away FFS and stupid free kicks around the box it's kids stuff FFS."

It sparked a response from Klich, who simply said back: "F*** off. Bob."

Indeed "Bob" did f*** off as his tweet was swiftly deleted.

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch was left in positive spirits as his side picked up a point.

He said: "I feel like the clarity of tactically what we want the game to look like, I thought we were balanced in the match didn't give much away.

"Still just trying to turn some of our advantages into real chances and then some of our real chances more into goals.

"And so I'm not worried about that because I know we have quality and and I know with this style of play that we will always be able to create chances.

"But you know if we could if we could just slow ourselves down and find a way to make the last pass or or make the last action a little bit cleaner or crisper than we would have more goals.

"So we'll keep working on it but but I feel like yeah, you're right. This was a step in the right direction.

Jesse Marsch reacts during the Southampton match Credit: Reuters

