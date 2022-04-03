ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a cyber security expert – employers can find ANYTHING about you in minutes but run if you see my red flag

By Sara Whitman
 2 days ago

A CYBER security expert is warning people about how easy it is for employers to find almost anything about them online.

She also revealed the red flag question that employers sometimes ask that should have them running the opposite way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uRY4l_0eyCQE8l00
A cyber security expert claimed future employers can find almost anything about you online Credit: TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WH1xQ_0eyCQE8l00
She said potential employers don't need to do much to find your social media presence Credit: Getty

Ashley Arndt, a women's empowerment advocate and cyber security expert, revealed the exact process employers can use on social media to learn more about you – because she can do it too.

She created her informational video in response to someone who asked how a potential employer would discover their social media presence if all they did was interview for a job.

"First, let me tell you, about 80 percent of employers will look at potential candidates' social media at some capacity during the hiring process and between 40 and 50 percent of employers right now will admit – 'admit' is the keyword – to looking at their current employees' social media profiles," she said.

Arndt then noted that the size of the company will determine who checks up on potential employees' social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I9eSz_0eyCQE8l00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZIP6O_0eyCQE8l00

If it's a smaller company, she said the owner may do it.

If it's a larger company, she noted they can outsource the task.

ARNDT'S PROCESS

Arndt then dove into her process of finding information about a person.

Specifcially, she used another commenter who said they did not think she would be able to dig up much about them as an example.

"I'm gonna have your name and your birthdate, where you went to school, things like that.

"I'll look at your LinkedIn page, I'll probably do a reverse image search to see where else you pop up," she explained.

"Then I'm going to go to Facebook."

She said a lot of people don't realize that the URLs of people's Facebook accounts often have their usernames attached to them, and at least a Facebook ID number.

She added that this is only possible to find through the web version of Facebook.

"I can find some things out about you there," she continued.

"If I don't find a lot, I could look at other public records to maybe see who you're married to or, you know, that type of thing and I could look them up and maybe they've dropped a clue about maybe you have a blog or YouTube channel or that type of thing."

Arndt then said she can use a person's email to search HaveIBeenPwned.com, which shows any data breaches that may have occurred with their email address or phone number.

"So I can see, like, any websites you've been on and it might show me some of your interests," she added.

Throughout her speech, she reminded people how easy it is for others to find information about you without actually starting out with many clues.

THE RED FLAG

At the end of her educational video, Arndt said that some companies will ask for social media usernames and passwords so they can log into your accounts themselves and browse through your online life.

"Never do that. Run," she urged.

"Think about all the messages they could go through.

"I mean there's so much they could do.

"Please never give away your passwords."

She continued on to say that people should care about such practices and what they display on social media because employers can find out things they could discriminatorily use against them, such as sexual orientation, religion, or if they're pregnant or have kids.

"It gets really, really sticky very quickly as you can tell," she concluded.

Viewers were shocked by her analysis of the situation and others admitted they were still confused about why anyone would want to dive into someone's life like that.

"If a company googles my husband and looks up his social to find me and decides not to hire me I will consider that a dodged bullet. That’s insane," one shocked person wrote.

"Why do they need to know my personal life?

"Nothing to do with right or wrong. I'm not the same in the office vs out.

"Not their business," another person stated.

A third disturbed viewer said such practices "should be illegal" and that "American employers go too far."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sG2VD_0eyCQE8l00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TGG6F_0eyCQE8l00

Of course, Arndt is simply warning people about what can happen.

In this case, it seems best to follow the age-old rule to be careful about what you post online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T7BiK_0eyCQE8l00
Arndt said jobs should never ask you for your social media passwords, and if they do, you should not work for them Credit: Getty

